BCHS top scholars, leaders reflect on senior year

In honor of Boulder City High School’s class of 2021’s graduation tonight, the Boulder City Review recently interviewed its student leaders to see what the past year was like for them. Since the majority of it was spent learning off campus and many of the usual activities were canceled because of the pandemic, the school year was different but they still found some good in it.

Jamison Kaboli, valedictorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

University of Nevada, Reno; environmental engineering

What are some of the things you’ve liked about distance learning?

More free time has been a good thing. So has versatility with classes. I can go get a snack when I want.

What have you missed about the traditional school setting?

The assemblies. The social aspect you look forward to is gone.

What are you looking forward to after finishing high school?

College is about independence, making new friends and making my own decisions. I’m looking forward to that.

What are you going to miss about Boulder City?

The small-town feel, the community, going to the store and bumping into someone you know. All that kind of stuff.

Julian Balmer, salutatorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

University of Arizona; psychology

What are some of the things you’ve liked about distance learning?

I have more free time to work on homework between classes and can spend more time on hobbies.

What have you missed about the traditional school setting?

The social aspect of school is gone. You can’t talk to people between classes.

What are you looking forward to after finishing high school?

Becoming a more independent adult and making my own decisions.

What are you going to miss about Boulder City?

The community. The town is so small you know everyone.

Sophie Dickerman, salutatorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

University of Tampa; international business and economics with a minor in Spanish

What are some of the things you’ve liked about distance learning?

I’ve had a lot more time this year and been able to dive deeper into hobbies.

What have you missed about the traditional school setting?

Not having school sports or assemblies. Every day is kind of the same.

What are you looking forward to after finishing high school?

I’m excited to meet new people and learning about things I’m passionate about and making a new life.

What are you going to miss about Boulder City?

All the events and games that included the community.

John Miller, salutatorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

Brigham Young University in Provo; pre-med, will go on a mission after the first year of school

What are some of the things you’ve liked about distance learning?

I like not having to worry about being late to class. You can join it anywhere, on a road trip or on the way home from Chick-fil-A.

What have you missed about the traditional school setting?

There is no opportunity to branch out and hang out with new people … which isn’t terrible, but sometimes it’s nice meeting new people.

What are you looking forward to after finishing high school?

I’m excited to meet new people, learn new things and not have a curfew.

What are you going to miss about Boulder City?

My parents financially supporting me.

Alexis Soileau, senior class president

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

Lewis & Clark College; biochemistry

What are some of the things you’ve liked about distance learning?

I have access to a lot more resources online (recorded video lessons) than before. … I’ve been doing a lot better in my classes because of it.

What have you missed about the traditional school setting?

Online school is really routine. … I miss the unexpected and a little bit of change in my daily life because I don’t really like routine.

What are you looking forward to after finishing high school?

Becoming an adult and doing my own thing and learning who I am outside of my family.

What are you going to miss about Boulder City?

How comfortable and familiar everything is. You’re somewhere new.

Seth Woodbury, student body president

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

Will be taking summer classes at Brigham Young University in Provo and then going on a two-year mission.

What are some of the things you’ve liked about distance learning?

It made me think outside of the box. There is a lot more time for personal development.

What have you missed about the traditional school setting?

I think we missed out on a lot of fun stuff. Senior trips were canceled. All that just kind of got thrown away.

What are you looking forward to after finishing high school?

Meeting new people and going to new places and getting out of my circle. I’ll get to meet new people and study what I’m interested in. I’m excited to do new stuff and see if I even like it.

What are you going to miss about Boulder City?

Traditions. I feel like Boulder City has a lot of traditions. In Boulder City, it’s easy to be a big fish in a small pond. There are so many experiences you can have with it.