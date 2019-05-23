BCHS to graduate 124 seniors

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Tonight, 124 seniors will graduate from Boulder City High School. The ceremony will be held at Bruce Eaton Field and starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight, 124 high school seniors will become alumni of Boulder City High School, as the class of 2019 will graduate at the school’s 78th annual commencement.

“I am so proud of these graduating seniors,” said Amy Wagner, principal. “They are already changing their world by their interactions they have had with staff, community and underclassmen. I know that they will continue to change the world in ways I have not even thought about. This class has their own unique style, like no other class before them and they will be missed by all of us at Boulder City High School.”

This year’s graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. tonight, May 23, at Bruce Eaton Field on the high school campus, 1101 Fifth St. Spectators will need a ticket to attend. All seniors were given 10 tickets with their caps and gowns before the ceremony. Half of their tickets were designated for inclement weather and will be the only ones allowed in should the ceremony have to move into the gym. Weather forecasts for the day predict a high of 67 with cloudy skies.

The school recommends that spectators plan to arrive at the graduation by 7:10 p.m. They will be allowed onto the field from the bleachers after the ceremony to take photos.

The school also encourages those attending today’s graduation ceremony to listen politely to the speakers and refrain from catcalls, whistles and other verbal noises during the program because it can make it difficult to hear the graduates’ names.

Air horns, noisemakers, beach balls and “other nuisance items” are not allowed, according to the school. Anyone who does not follow the rules will be removed from the audience.

