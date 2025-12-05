‘BCHS feels like a family’

This time of year, schools across the valley begin recruiting—setting up tables at choice fairs, meeting families, and sharing what makes their campus stand out.

Boulder City is no different, and as we talk with parents about why BCHS is such a great place to learn, I often describe us as something straight out of “High School Musical” or even “Grease”: a place where students know one another, traditions matter, and the school feels like the heartbeat of the town.

But this year, instead of describing BCHS through my lens, I decided to ask the true experts—our students. What do they love about Boulder City High School? What makes it special, different, or worth choosing?

Their answers were honest, heartwarming, and incredibly consistent.

Over and over, students talked about the power of being part of a small community. They wrote about knowing their classmates since kindergarten, walking into classrooms where teachers know them by name, and feeling connected in ways that simply don’t happen in larger schools. Many shared that this closeness creates a sense of safety—physically, socially, and emotionally. One student wrote that BCHS feels “fun and safe,” another mentioned the comfort of “a small, welcoming environment,” and several said they appreciate being known as individuals rather than just one face in a big crowd.

The second theme was unmistakable: our teachers make the difference. Students described teachers who care deeply about their learning, offer one-on-one help, and truly want to see them succeed. Comments like “the teachers here are phenomenal,” “they really care about your education,” and “I can talk to any teacher without being afraid,” filled the responses. That level of trust and connection is something families feel the moment they walk onto our campus.

Students also expressed pride in our traditions, assemblies, and school spirit—from toilet seat Ra-Ra competitions to the energy of pep rallies. They appreciate that, in a small school, they can participate in multiple sports, clubs, and electives without overwhelming competition. Many wrote that they love being involved in so many different activities alongside the same supportive group of peers.

And woven through nearly every response was this simple sentiment: BCHS feels like a family.

As we meet families at our choice fairs, that’s the message I want to share—not just from me, but from the students who live it every day. Boulder City High School is more than a campus. It’s a community where kids are known, supported, and proud to be Eagles.