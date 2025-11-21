51°F
BC schools earn new classification

By Jason Schrock Principal, Marth King Elementary
November 20, 2025 - 6:03 pm
 

This past Saturday, Martha P. King Elementary School joined Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Garrett Junior High School, and Boulder City High School at the CCSD Recruitment Fair hosted at Rancho High School. This event marked another important step in our community’s ongoing effort to showcase the exceptional educational opportunities available in Boulder City.

Recently, all four Boulder City schools were named Destination Schools, a new CCSD classification for Open Enrollment campuses. This designation goes beyond test scores and recognizes schools that embody academic excellence, pride, and a strong culture rooted in both school and community values. Boulder City schools have long been known for these strengths, and the new classification provides an opportunity to formally share that story with families across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Destination Schools initiative is also a strategic response to a district-wide concern: declining enrollment. For Boulder City, decreasing student populations pose a long-term challenge to the four-school system our community has relied on for decades. To help address this, all four Boulder City schools have been actively participating in CCSD Recruitment Fairs throughout the valley. These outreach efforts have already led to increased interest from families, including school visits and a growing number of parent tours.

At Martha P. King, we currently sit at 80% capacity, with three classrooms repurposed for alternative programs and labs. Filling those classrooms with students remains a key objective of our recruitment work. Every family we meet represents not only a potential new student, but also another opportunity to strengthen the vibrant, close-knit culture that makes Boulder City schools so special.

Importantly, this effort is not being carried out by CCSD alone. City leadership has also offered support for recruitment efforts taking place in Henderson, reinforcing the strong partnership between the community and its schools.

As we continue to share our story with families across the valley, one message remains clear: Boulder City is a place where students are known, supported, and celebrated. We look forward to welcoming new families to our schools and continuing the tradition of excellence that defines education in Boulder City.

