Artful Pursuits

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 25, 2018
 



Visual and performing arts are showcased Saturday, April 21, at the Boulder City Art Guild’s 33rd annual Spring ArtFest. New this year was the Dam Strong For Veterans’ music festival that provided entertainment, including an Elvis Presley tribute artist, throughout the day.



Artists exhibit a variety of wares, including watercolors, acrylics, photography, ceramics and jewelry, at the Boulder City Art Guild’s 33rd annual Spring ArtFest in Bicentennial Park.





