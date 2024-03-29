64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Andrew Mitchell Elementary goes beyond 7 Habits

By Tracy Echeverria Andrew Mitchell Elementary Principal
March 28, 2024 - 7:01 pm
 

As a Leader In Me School, Mitchell Elementary frequently refers to the 7 Habits. As a matter of fact, each day at our morning ceremony, students and staff recite our mission statement, which refers specifically to the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

Many people do not know that there is an 8th habit. Habit No. 8 is Find Your Voice and Inspire Others to Find Theirs. Leader In Me emphasizes that the 8th Habit “is not an add-on to the 7 Habits. Rather, it is a chance to think about our unique talents and strengths and how we can use them to make things better.”

Additionally, the 8th habit encourages us to use our talents and passions, observe the world around us to ask, “Where is there a need?” and “What can make a difference?”

Being willing to answer these questions and create solutions is leadership.

As we move into the 2024-25 school year, Mitchell Elementary is excited to look for more opportunities for students, staff, and our families to find their voices and inspire others to do so. We will continue the practice of giving our students opportunities to lead in our classrooms and throughout the school, however, we will also begin asking our students to share what we can do as a school to make learning and leading better for all of our students. We have already begun that practice as a school.

Our staff is working together to ensure that we are providing the best learning environment for our students. Parents are always welcome to speak with staff and participate in our School Organization Team meetings, however, we will be adding opportunities for parents to share their ideas in other ways too.

If you have any ideas or questions, please call the school so we can make time for a conversation.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
LMNRA has deep roots in Boulder City
By John Haynes Public Affairs Officer, LMNRA

We at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are constantly amazed and grateful for the support from the Boulder City community. We also strive to provide great service to the people of this great town.

bcr default image
Local business funds memorial bench at King
By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary Principal

For over a year, the staff at Martha P. King has been working with the Giamanco family to create a memorial bench for their little girl, Emilee.

Photo courtesy Kathleen Wood Kathleen Wood, a 1974 BCHS graduate, has been piloting raft tours ...
A river runs through it
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To say that Kathleen Wood knows the portion of the Colorado River between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach like the back of her hand is definitely an understatement.

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review This year’s annual Injured Police Officer’s Fund car show i ...
All for a good cause
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For decades, the Injured Police Officer’s Fund has been there to help provide support to Southern Nevada officers in their time of need.

Photo courtesy Phillip Arellano BCHS grad Ryan Mills is seen here performing a trick against a ...
For Mills, it’s been a wild ride
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the 35 years since he got on his first BMX bike, Ryan Mills has seen his fair share of tail ships, crankflips and nac nacs.

bcr default image
March comes in like a lion

This past weekend, while completing my March Home Matters, I was interrupted by a CRASH, BOOM from the backyard.

bcr default image
Synergistic strategies emphasized at Mitchell Elementary School

For those of you who have read my monthly contribution to this column, you can tell by now that I am thrilled to be the principal of a Lighthouse School because of the empowerment that the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People provides to us in our classrooms and our community.

bcr default image
Pali Camp scholarships for King Elementary students
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the last decade, the Boulder City Chapter of the Republican Women’s organization has been donating to Martha P. King Elementary School.