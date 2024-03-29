Andrew Mitchell Elementary goes beyond 7 Habits

As a Leader In Me School, Mitchell Elementary frequently refers to the 7 Habits. As a matter of fact, each day at our morning ceremony, students and staff recite our mission statement, which refers specifically to the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

As a Leader In Me School, Mitchell Elementary frequently refers to the 7 Habits. As a matter of fact, each day at our morning ceremony, students and staff recite our mission statement, which refers specifically to the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

Many people do not know that there is an 8th habit. Habit No. 8 is Find Your Voice and Inspire Others to Find Theirs. Leader In Me emphasizes that the 8th Habit “is not an add-on to the 7 Habits. Rather, it is a chance to think about our unique talents and strengths and how we can use them to make things better.”

Additionally, the 8th habit encourages us to use our talents and passions, observe the world around us to ask, “Where is there a need?” and “What can make a difference?”

Being willing to answer these questions and create solutions is leadership.

As we move into the 2024-25 school year, Mitchell Elementary is excited to look for more opportunities for students, staff, and our families to find their voices and inspire others to do so. We will continue the practice of giving our students opportunities to lead in our classrooms and throughout the school, however, we will also begin asking our students to share what we can do as a school to make learning and leading better for all of our students. We have already begun that practice as a school.

Our staff is working together to ensure that we are providing the best learning environment for our students. Parents are always welcome to speak with staff and participate in our School Organization Team meetings, however, we will be adding opportunities for parents to share their ideas in other ways too.

If you have any ideas or questions, please call the school so we can make time for a conversation.