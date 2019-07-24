Anchors Aweigh

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Four-year-old Kinsley Irwin races her boat, U.S.S. Rapunzel, in the 19th annual cardboard boat races on Wednesday, July 17, at the Boulder City Pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Michael Martorano listens to a question from the judges about his cardboard boat, Wreck-It Ralph II, at the 19th annual cardboard boat races on Wednesday, July 17, at the Boulder City Pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano pauses for a photo with her boat, Vanilla Pea, during the 19th annual cardboard boat races on Wednesday, July 17, at the Boulder City Pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Carson Conway, left, receives the mayor's choice award for his cardboard boat, Candy Crush Raceway, at the Boulder City Pool's 19th annual cardboard boat races on Wednesday, July 17.

