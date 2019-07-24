Anchors Aweigh
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
Four-year-old Kinsley Irwin races in the 19th annual cardboard boat races on Wednesday, July 17, at the Boulder City Pool.
Michael Martorano listens to a question from the judges about his cardboard boat, Wreck-It Ralph II, at the 19th annual cardboard boat races.
Makenzie Martorano pauses for a photo with her boat, Vanilla Pea, during the cardboard boat races , at the Boulder City Pool.
Carson Conway, left, receives the mayor’s choice award for his cardboard boat, Candy Crush Raceway, at the Boulder City Pool’s 19th annual cardboard boat races on Wednesday, July 17.
19th annual cardboard boat races results
Most original: Taylor Reeves, Sugar Rush, first; Kinsley Irwin, U.S.S. Rapunzel, second; Kallie Irwin, U.S.S. Ralph, third.
Funniest: Kairi Wilson, Glich, first; Duncan McClaren, Fix It Felix Arcade, second; Hayden Reeves, Wreck-It Ralph, third.
Best movie depiction: Makenzie Martorano, Vanilla Pea, first; Michael Martorano, Wreck-It Ralph II, second; Hannah Angell, I’m Gonna Wreck-It, third.
Mayor’s choice award: Carson Conway, Candy Crush Race Way.
Honorable mentions: Zoey McClaren, Sugar Rush Starting Line; and Kennedy Greene, U.S.S. Midway.
6 and younger: Kinsley Irwin, first; Hayden Reeves, second.
7 and 8: Taylor Reeves, first; Carson Conway, second.
9 and 10: Zoey McClaren, first; Makenzie Martorano, second.
11 and 12: Duncan McClaren, first; Hannah Angell, second.
Titanic award (for the ship that took on the most water): Kennedy Greene, U.S.S. Midway.