62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Aloha From Boulder City

More Stories
bcr default image
Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun
bcr default image
Community support key at Mitchell
Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
October 23, 2025 - 6:10 pm
 

This past Friday, Boulder City Company Store teamed with the Las Vegas-based Manea Events to bring an authentic luau to town. The event featured music, food and entertainment from the islands. The highlight was the fire-dance performance to end the evening.

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun
By Boulder City Hospital

Let’s go from Halloween and pumpkin-spiced everything to a four-week stint of non-stop holidaymaking with a late Thanksgiving this year on Nov. 27, Hanukkah from the evening of Dec. 14-22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, and then we’ll ring in 2026! Whoa! Let’s catch a breath!

bcr default image
Community support key at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Everything from A to Z available at Country Store
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether you call it a garage sale, yard sale or tag sale, Grace Community Church’s Country Store is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

bcr default image
Homecoming: Small town tradition
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

There’s something special about Homecoming in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Student achievement main focus at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Mitchell Elementary has enjoyed a great beginning to our school year as our staff continues to serve our students and families as their children learn and grow their leadership skills.

bcr default image
What is a PSA test and why you need one
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) is a protein produced by the prostate gland, which is found in small amounts in the blood. The PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test is a blood test used to screen for prostate health and to help detect prostate cancer.