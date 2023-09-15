Afterschool clubs at Garrett Junior High

Editor’s Note: Class in Session is a new column in which Boulder City schools submit articles written by the principals, faculty or students. It will focus on programs, classes and activities within the school.

Garrett Junior High School has partnered with the University of Nevada Reno’s 4-H Afterschool programs this year.

The 4-H Afterschool is a focused effort with the 4-H Youth Development Program, which helps different youth organizations such as schools, implement activities and extracurricular experiences in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

Garrett was selected as one of four schools throughout the district to add the 4-H Afterschool program to our extra-curricular activities, and every student is able to participate.

The Garrett teachers, who developed an afterschool activities program, will be offering exciting clubs and activities that allow students to learn new skills and hobbies. For the first session, teachers will be guiding students to learn skills in sewing, archery, cake decorating, basketball, Lego models and Explorers of the Deep.

The first session begins on Sept. 18, and goes through Oct. 26.

Parents must register their child in order for them to participate. For more information on how you can register your child for the 4-H Afterschool programs at Garrett, call (702)799-8290.

This is a great opportunity for our students and teachers.