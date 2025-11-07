AAUW Home Tour scheduled for Nov. 15

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women, better known as AAUW, have become experts in showing off homes in the greater Boulder City area.

Courtesy photo One of the two Boulder Dam Hotel rooms that will be part of this year's AAUW Home Tour.

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women, better known as AAUW, have become experts in showing off homes in the greater Boulder City area.

After all, they are quickly approaching nearly a half-century of showcasing area homes. The 48th AAUW Home Tour is set for Nov. 15 from 1-4 p.m.

“We have recruited a team of 34 volunteers to assure the safety of those visiting the homes, said Kathi Dew, Home Tour chairwoman. “We are focused at this point on making everyone in the community know they are welcome to attend. We appreciate the community’s support for our scholarships.”

The 2025 tour features four unique Boulder City homes and two guest rooms at the Boulder Dam Hotel. The four homes are in neighborhoods from the golf course area and back through town.

One home, built in 1932 to house project engineers from the dam, retains its original footprint.

The second home, built in 1939, has been extensively remodeled. It has more than 100 fairies and an aviary with exotic parrots.

The third home is a Southwest-style cottage with a backyard that is a certified wildlife habitat.

The fourth home has golf course and mountain views and a collection that features works by local artisans.

The guest rooms at the hotel feature furniture from the 1933 hotel opening and airplane décor.

“The home tour provides an inexpensive way to enjoy a fall afternoon in Boulder City,” Dew said. “We all enjoy the opportunity to go inside both historic and modern houses and to see the variety that makes Boulder City unique.”

In terms of how they go about picking the homes for each year’s tour, Angel Ball, AAUW branch president, said, “We ask members of the community to recommend homes, and then we approach the homeowners to ask if they are willing to volunteer their homes.”

Ball noted that while it’s the 48th tour hosted by AAUW, it’s not been contiguous as a result of COVID, where they took a three-year break.

Tickets, which are now on sale, are $20 per person and can be purchased in the lobby of the Boulder Dam Hotel. Children under 12 are not permitted on the tour.

The Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women uses the home tour proceeds to fund scholarships for Boulder City and Henderson college students.

Scholarship applications are on the branch website at bouldercity-nv.aauw.net.