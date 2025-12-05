A special holiday visit to the Veterans Home

Photos courtesy Pam Leon/28 Sunflowers Photography

The Boulder City Rodeo Club showcased its dedication to the community on Sunday, Nov. 30 with a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home. The team arrived with several of their horses and brought Christmas gift donations that the home had specifically requested for their residents. These included puzzles, headphones, and chargers, which the home will give as Christmas gifts. The kids spent quality time with the residents, talking with them, getting to know their stories, and connecting over shared interests. Many of the veterans had backgrounds in horses or equestrian life. The team sang Christmas carols and the “Star-Spangled Banner”, filling hearts with warmth and holiday spirit. Community service has always been at the heart of this club. Throughout the year, the team volunteers at local events such as Art in the Park, Wurstfest, Spring Jamboree, and many others, along with participating in community cleanups.