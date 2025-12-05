55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

A special holiday visit to the Veterans Home

More Stories
bcr default image
‘BCHS feels like a family’
bcr default image
A busy time at Mitchell
bcr default image
What is a critical access hospital?
Thanksgiving comes early
December 4, 2025 - 5:25 pm
 

Photos courtesy Pam Leon/28 Sunflowers Photography

The Boulder City Rodeo Club showcased its dedication to the community on Sunday, Nov. 30 with a visit to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home. The team arrived with several of their horses and brought Christmas gift donations that the home had specifically requested for their residents. These included puzzles, headphones, and chargers, which the home will give as Christmas gifts. The kids spent quality time with the residents, talking with them, getting to know their stories, and connecting over shared interests. Many of the veterans had backgrounds in horses or equestrian life. The team sang Christmas carols and the “Star-Spangled Banner”, filling hearts with warmth and holiday spirit. Community service has always been at the heart of this club. Throughout the year, the team volunteers at local events such as Art in the Park, Wurstfest, Spring Jamboree, and many others, along with participating in community cleanups.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
‘BCHS feels like a family’
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

This time of year, schools across the valley begin recruiting—setting up tables at choice fairs, meeting families, and sharing what makes their campus stand out.

bcr default image
A busy time at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As always, Mitchell Elementary is busy providing great learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

bcr default image
What is a critical access hospital?
By Boulder City Hospital

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals who meet certain criteria. This designation was created by Congress via the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 due to the closures of over 400 rural hospitals during the 1980s through the early 1990s. The CAH designation was designed to improve health care access to Americans living in rural areas as well as provided financial stability to the facilities that serve these communities.

A Day in the Sun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
BC schools earn new classification
By Jason Schrock Principal, Marth King Elementary

This past Saturday, Martha P. King Elementary School joined Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Garrett Junior High School, and Boulder City High School at the CCSD Recruitment Fair hosted at Rancho High School. This event marked another important step in our community’s ongoing effort to showcase the exceptional educational opportunities available in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Don’t fall for scams
By BCPD Chief Tim Shea

Phone and text scams cost people across the country millions of dollars a year. Phone fraudsters use the threat of arrest warrants, the promise of romance and even disasters to con unsuspecting people aout of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. These thieves often target senior citizens, because the scam artists know that most seniors will be polite and trusting. Many of these crimes are perpetrated outside the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, making them tough to investigate.

bcr default image
Garrett wraps up a busy fall season
By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High School

It has been a busy beginning to fall at Garrett Junior High School.

Courtesy photo One of the two Boulder Dam Hotel rooms that will be part of this year's AAU ...
AAUW Home Tour scheduled for Nov. 15
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women, better known as AAUW, have become experts in showing off homes in the greater Boulder City area.