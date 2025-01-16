47°F
Community

A sneaky way to spread holiday cheer at King

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
January 16, 2025 - 3:01 pm
 

On Saturday, Dec. 14, King Elementary School hosted “The Very Merry Grinchmas,” a holiday event full of festive fun that had more than 200 students and families gathering at Boulder Creek Golf Course for an unforgettable day.

The Grinch himself made a surprise appearance, courtesy of Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, and there was even a first-ever silent auction that had everyone buzzing with excitement. But this wasn’t just any silent auction. Students had the chance to bid on unique, one-of-a-kind experiences with their favorite teachers. Horseback riding lessons with Ms. Hoover, arts and crafts with Ms. Frye, lunch with Ms. Peel—and of course, the much-anticipated Hide and Seek with Teachers. Who wouldn’t want to search the school for their favorite teachers, right?

The auction was a huge success, raising over $800, which was used by the staff at Martha P. King to purchase gifts for students and families in need this holiday season. A special shout-out to the lucky winners of the Hide and Seek experience — parents from Mr. Wojo’s and Ms. Campbell’s classes—who generously shared in the over $200 winning bid.

Fast-forward to Tuesday, Jan. 7, when the real Hide and Seek fun began. King Elementary kicked off the new year with its very first Teacher Hide and Seek Challenge. Five brave staff members were given the chance to hide while the eager students of Mr. Wojo’s and Ms. Campbell’s classes searched high and low, room by room, in search of their favorite teachers.

First to be found were Mr. Schrock, Ms. Mellor, and Ms. Campbell. Mr. Wojo took the silver medal for “Best Hider” using a large trash can in a custodial closet to be found last. But the ultimate champion of camouflage? Ms. Frye, who managed to avoid being found altogether, hid under a stage riser, surrounded by a sea of construction paper.

Both students and teachers agreed that it was one of the best days at King—students were grinning from ear to ear, while the teachers said it was their “best day at work yet.” What a perfect way to end the year and kick off the new one with a heartwarming game of Hide and Seek for a great cause.

A big thank you to Ms. Frye and Ms. Campbell for leading the charge with this amazing event, to the parents who gave so generously, and to all the staff members who helped make this holiday season a little brighter for those in need. We couldn’t have done it without you. Here’s to more fun and games—and charitable surprises—at King Elementary in 2025.

