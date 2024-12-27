42°F
Community

A look back at the first half of the year

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
December 26, 2024 - 5:36 pm
 

There is so much joy in watching children learning as they grow.

I’m happy to report after reviewing our mid-year data, that our students are learning. The teachers and staff, supported by our families and volunteers, continue with their strong practices, always looking for ways to improve learning opportunities.

We all know that our students learn more at school than the academic standards. As a Leader in Me school, we use the Habits to ensure that we have a structure to support this learning. Much of the evidence to show student growth in these areas is anecdotal, but it is inspiring nonetheless. It is a joy to discover through conversations that they understand what it means to be proactive and that they are in charge of their decisions. It is even more fun to see how pleased they are when those decisions lead to achievement.

When watching students work together to plan a community service activity, we see evidence of synergizing and thinking win-win.

When they listen to a classmate, congratulate a friend, offer empathy in a conversation, and apologize when they’ve made a mistake, they are showing they know what it means to listen first to understand. Recently, we were asking students if they would have been friends with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer when he didn’t have any friends. Everyone said yes. When asked what advice they would give him, without prompting, students replied with the name of a habit, such as Synergize or Think Win-Win.

Given the opportunity to participate in a spirit day or activity, our students will gleefully accept the opportunity to sharpen the saw. These moments and conversations are joyful insights for educators because they confirm that we are helping to grow kind leaders who will be able take responsibility and work well with others.

As we celebrate during this holiday season, I hope we all can all enjoy a moment of awe as we think of our children. They are precious to us exactly as they are and it is a joy to see all that they can become as they continue to learn.

Boulder City schools meet with Legislative Counsel Bureau
By Jason Schrock Principal, Martha P. King Elementary

Today, Boulder City High School, Garrett Junior High School, and Martha P. King Elementary School will be visited by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau (LCB).

Busy season at Garrett
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

December is a busy month of activities in schools, filled with wonderful winter concerts, the challenge of final exams and assessments, and the energy that just seems to come with the season.

Season of giving at BCHS

If you live in Boulder City, you know the community is very busy during the holidays, especially winter holidays.

Taking a look at diabetes
By the Boulder City Hospital

Did you know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people with diabetes to get a flu vaccination to prevent flu and serious flu complications and recommends people with diabetes who have flu infection or suspect flu infection be promptly treated with antiviral treatment.

Building a growth mindset at King
By Jason Schrock

Sometimes as adults we can spend too much time focusing on “wins” and “losses.” This is true in education as well.

Busy fall season at Garrett Junior High
By Melanie Teemant

As we wrap up the fall season at Garrett Junior High, there’s so much to celebrate.

Sometimes simple appliance DIY can spare you costly service calls
By Norma Vally

Wasn’t I embarrassed when I couldn’t figure out why my friend’s dishwasher wouldn’t start. I troubleshot as best as I could, given my limited time visiting her. It was getting power, the door was closed properly, yet when I pressed “start,” it just wouldn’t. I advised her to call a local appliance repair company. $85 later she was informed that it somehow went into its “locked function.” Simply holding down the Heat/Dry button for three seconds unlocks it. That’s all it needed. Boy did I feel dumb. I mean, I’m the Toolbelt Diva, after all.

A look into Día De Los Muertos at BCHS
Bethannie Carranza

For nearly a decade, Boulder City High School has created a tradition in their Spanish Honors classes to build ofrendas in honor of the Spanish holiday, Día De Los Muertos also known as Day of the Dead.