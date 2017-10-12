This weeks local entertainment

Oct. 13

What: Benefit concert for victims and families of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, featuring Same Sex Mary, Indigo Kidd, Bad Girls’ Smoking Lounge, Kris Krainock and The Unwieldies

Where: Boulder City Library amphitheater, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5-10 p.m.

Cost: $10 donation suggested

Info: 702-279-4921

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Digisaurus

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Sid Vegas

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 14

What: Pancake Breakfast

Where: Boulder City Fire Department, 1101 Elm St.

When: 8-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-9228

What: Contra dance

Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10

Info: 702-303-3020

What: Football

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Three Guests

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Best Dam Wine Walk

Where: Ooh La La, 1400 Wyoming St.

When: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Sid Vegas

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct 15

What: NFL Football

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Oct. 17

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Oct. 18

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

