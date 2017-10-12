This weeks local entertainment

Oct. 13
What: Benefit concert for victims and families of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, featuring Same Sex Mary, Indigo Kidd, Bad Girls’ Smoking Lounge, Kris Krainock and The Unwieldies
Where: Boulder City Library amphitheater, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation suggested
Info: 702-279-4921
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Digisaurus
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Sid Vegas
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 14
What: Pancake Breakfast
Where: Boulder City Fire Department, 1101 Elm St.
When: 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-9228
What: Contra dance
Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10
Info: 702-303-3020
What: Football
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: The Unwieldies
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Three Guests
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Best Dam Wine Walk
Where: Ooh La La, 1400 Wyoming St.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Sid Vegas
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct 15
What: NFL Football
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Oct. 17
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Oct. 18
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
