Weekend’s Best Bets

1 STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Discover the night skies above Lake Mead National Recreation Area as rangers lead a night hike Saturday along the Historic Railroad Trail. It’s an easy 3-mile trip. Remember to bring a flashlight. Reservations are requested; call 702-293-8990 for details.

2 FEELIN’ BLUE: Musician Rick Berthod, who was inducted into the Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame in June, brings his band to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Saturday night. Berthod started playing blues guitar when he was in his teens and has been performing for more than 30 years. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Brewpub, 453 Nevada Way. There is no cover. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 FRIDAY NIGHT FLICK: Head over to Boulder City Library for an evening showing of “Collateral Beauty,” starring Will Smith as a man who questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death after a tragedy, then receives unexpected answers. The movie begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.