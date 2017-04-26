Weekend’s Best Bets

1 TAKE A DIP: Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s inaugural Mexican Chip Dip Competition will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway. Enter your favorite salsa or Mexican dip, or just come by to taste the entries and vote for your favorite. Emergency Aid will provide the chips and vegetables for dipping. The festivities also include a car show by 3 Other Guyz Car Club, a silent auction and family activities. The Elks will be offering hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages for sale, with proceeds benefiting Emergency Aid. Call 702-293-0332 for more information.

2 CLASSIC AMERICANA: The duo STEFnROCK, featuring Stefanie Savage and Rocky Johnson, will bring its harmonies to Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way, for a Sunday show from 2-6 p.m. Both originally from California, they met in Las Vegas in 2012 during an open mic night. The two play a range of music from the 1950s through today, from classic rock to country and including a few original tunes. For more information, call 702-489-6640.

3 SHOES AND MORE: An afternoon of wine tasting, designer shopping, fashion show, live and silent auctions, luxury cars and gourmet bites will highlight Wine Women &Shoes. The event, to be held at Celebrity Cars of Las Vegas, 7770 Dean Martin Drive, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, benefits St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Tickets are $95 for general admission and $150 for the VIP experience. Visit www.winewomenandshoes.com/lasvegas for details.