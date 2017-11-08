This week’s local entertainment

Nov. 9

What: Line dancing

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: www.facebook.com/thetapbc

Nov. 10

What: Melissa Ratley

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Alex Mabey Music

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Johnny B and the Road Dogs

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 11

What: Winter ArtFest

Where: Large gym at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2138

What: Best Dam Wine Walk/Glow Walk

Where: Downtown, starts at Bella Marketplace, 1212 Wyoming St.

When: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: The New Waves

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Johnny B and the Road Dogs

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

Nov. 12

What: Winter ArtFest

Where: Large gym at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2138

Nov. 14

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 15

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.