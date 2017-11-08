This week’s local entertainment

Nov. 9
What: Line dancing
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: www.facebook.com/thetapbc
Nov. 10
What: Melissa Ratley
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Alex Mabey Music
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Johnny B and the Road Dogs
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 11
What: Winter ArtFest
Where: Large gym at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2138
What: Best Dam Wine Walk/Glow Walk
Where: Downtown, starts at Bella Marketplace, 1212 Wyoming St.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple
Info: 702-293-2034
What: The New Waves
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: The Unwieldies
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Johnny B and the Road Dogs
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
Nov. 12
What: Winter ArtFest
Where: Large gym at Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2138
Nov. 14
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 15
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
