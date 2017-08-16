This week’s local entertainment

Aug. 18
What: Collateral Beauty
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: SE South
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: James Howard Adams of Same Sex Mary
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: DJ Johnny U
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
Aug. 19
What: Rick Berthod Band
here: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Travelin’ Miles
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: Starts at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: StefNRock
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: DJ Johnny U
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Locals
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 8 p.m. - midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
What: Rockin Mockers
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m. to Midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
Aug. 20
What: Jon & Gene
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Aug. 22
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Aug. 23
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.