This week’s local entertainment

June 1
What: “Tales from Transylvania” presented by Dance Etc.
Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com
June 2
What: “Tales from Transylvania” presented by Dance Etc.
Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com
What: Stereo RV
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6409
What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds
Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway
When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8130
June 3
What: “Tales from Transylvania” presented by Dance Etc.
Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.
When: 12 p.m.
Cost: $25
Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com
What: “Tribute” presented by Dance Etc.
Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.
When: 4 and 7 p.m.
Cost: $25
Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com
What: Jane Austen Contra Dance
Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10
Info: 702-303-3020
What: Out of the Desert
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-2739
What: Seth Turner and the High Desert Drifters
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6409
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke
Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m. to Midnight
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4330
June 6
What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6640
June 7
What: Michael DeGreve
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-489-6409
