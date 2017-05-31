This week’s local entertainment

June 1

What: “Tales from Transylvania” presented by Dance Etc.

Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com

June 2

What: “Tales from Transylvania” presented by Dance Etc.

Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com

What: Stereo RV

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

What: Karaoke with Tina Reynolds

Where: Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8130

June 3

What: “Tales from Transylvania” presented by Dance Etc.

Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.

When: 12 p.m.

Cost: $25

Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com

What: “Tribute” presented by Dance Etc.

Where: Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St.

When: 4 and 7 p.m.

Cost: $25

Info: 702-293-5001 or www.danceetcnv.com

What: Jane Austen Contra Dance

Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10

Info: 702-303-3020

What: Out of the Desert

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-2739

What: Seth Turner and the High Desert Drifters

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke

Where: Maxx’s at the Oasis, 708 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m. to Midnight

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4330

June 6

What: Seth Turner and Chris Heers

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6640

June 7

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-489-6409

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com.