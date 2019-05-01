City Recreation, May 2

(Kelly Lehr) Members of the Amazon team, from left, Lori Dunsmore, Roxanne Lamar, Jo Johnson, Katelyn Perez, Noelle Milicic, Holly McNaught and Shannon Hitzman, celebrate their championship in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's women's adult volleyball league Monday, April 29.

Amazons crowned champs in volleyball league

The Amazons defeated Spragno Appraisals in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s adult volleyball league Monday, April 29, night. They won the championship 25-19 and 25-20 in the double-elimination tourney.

The league will resume in the fall, with games played Monday nights in the new gymnasium at the Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

Coed softball league begins season

The department’s coed softball league began Sunday, April 28, at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park. Boulder Dam Brew Pub, Boulder Dam Credit Union and T.Q. Pallets will be playing a round-robin style league through June.