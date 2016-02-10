City Recreation

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s basketball program had several exciting and close games during the week with teams scoring more than 80 points in seven of the games, according to Steve Corry, recreation coordinator.

Among the big news for the week was that Boulder Chiropractic fell from the ranks of the undefeated in a close loss to Flight S2S, but still remains in first place. Credit Union remained steady, winning two close games to take sole possession of second place.

Final regular-season games are scheduled this week before tournament play begins Tuesday.

High scorers for the week include Cody Milford at 24.5 points per game, Rob Sandoval at 24 points and Dave Randall at 23.5 points.

Standings are: Boulder Chiropractic, 7-1; Boulder Dam Credit Union, 6-2; Flight S2S, 5-3; Woodbury Law, 3-5; Boulder City Family Mortuary, 2-6; Ragin’ Roadrunners, 1-7.