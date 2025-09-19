89°F
News

King proud of star rating

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
September 18, 2025 - 6:30 pm
 

Martha P. King Elementary School is proud to share that we have been recognized as a 4-Star School by the state of Nevada for the 2024–2025 school year. This accomplishment is a reflection of the remarkable growth of our students, the commitment of our staff, and the strong support of our families and community.

A particular point of pride comes from our third-graders, where 76% met the state’s Read by Grade 3 benchmark, ensuring a solid foundation for future success. Just as encouraging is the progress our students have made in English Language Arts overall. Two-thirds of our students (66.6%) are now proficient in ELA, and the state awarded King Elementary the maximum points possible for student growth in reading and writing. A major factor in this success has been WIN (What I Need) time, where students benefit from both intervention and acceleration. By addressing gaps and extending learning opportunities, we created the growth that helped us achieve this recognition, an achievement made even more meaningful when compared to national reading proficiency rates, which remain in the low thirties.

Our success is also strengthened by the partnership we share with our sister school, Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary. They are sending us more proficient readers than ever before, and this 4-Star recognition belongs as much to their dedicated teachers and families as it does to ours. Together, our schools are ensuring that students in Boulder City are prepared and confident as they continue their educational journey.

Beyond academics, we have made tremendous strides in improving student engagement. Chronic absenteeism dropped by more than ten percent from the previous year, showing the commitment of students and families to being present and ready to learn each day. That dedication has helped us close opportunity gaps and ensure that more students are meeting or exceeding expectations.

This recognition is, above all, a celebration of the incredible work of our teachers and staff. Their dedication, skill, and belief in every child made this 4-Star achievement possible, and it is through their daily efforts that our students continue to grow, succeed, and shine. Thank you to the incredible staff of Martha P. King Elementary and our Boulder City community.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King teacher Robert Wojciechowski, who is retiring at t ...
Garrett Jr. High jumps to a 5-star school
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Nevada Department of Education released its annual report card Monday and there was plenty of good news for Boulder City public schools, especially Garrett Junior High.

Courtesy image Boulder City's new ordinance mandating helmets for minors and regulating e-bikes ...
New helmet law now in effect
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new ordinance regulating e-bikes and scooters as well as mandating helmets for riders under the age of 18 goes into effect starting today (Sept. 18).

bcr default image
City approves new appraisal of airport hangars
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city is currently in the process of getting a new appraisal on a group of 28 city-owned hangars at the municipal airport.

Courtesy image Mark your calendars for Astronomy in the Park on Sept. 27 at Veterans Park.
Boulder City to host Astronomy in the Park
Special to the Review

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, the city of Boulder City, and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society invite families to explore the wonders of the night sky at a free Astronomy in the Park event on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

bcr default image
Search for Central Market tenant continues
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been just short of two months since of a trio of friends, who are also longtime local property and business owners, made an announcement that piqued the interest of many in Boulder City.

bcr default image
About 83% of students feel safe at BC schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen was full of praise regarding a recent all-schools event at the high school.

Courtesy image The Senior Center of Boulder City will receive 85% of community development bloc ...
Local aid groups get fed grant funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city has approved disbursement of almost $255,000 in federally-supplied community development block grant (CDBG) funds to three local entities: the Senior Center, Emergency Aid and Lend A Hand.

bcr default image
Planning commission approves Tract 350 variance request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Toll Brothers bettered their record in front of the planning commission to 2-1 last month when the developer got approval for a variance request related to the width of lots in Tract 350.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boys from the BCHS senior class of 2026 participate in one of a h ...
Kicking Off the New Year
Photos by Ron Eland/ Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School held its traditional back-to-school assembly this past Friday. School spirit and enthusiasm filled the gym as classes competed against one another to hold the coveted Spirit Stick. Aside from games, members of the fall sports teams performed to songs.

bcr default image
BC Electric’s Medo makes accusations about e-bike/scooter law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

While the great majority of public comment surrounding the issues of unsafe usage — often by juveniles — of e-bikes and electric scooters was firmly on the side of the city “doing something,” not everyone is onboard.