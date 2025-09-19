King proud of star rating

Martha P. King Elementary School is proud to share that we have been recognized as a 4-Star School by the state of Nevada for the 2024–2025 school year. This accomplishment is a reflection of the remarkable growth of our students, the commitment of our staff, and the strong support of our families and community.

A particular point of pride comes from our third-graders, where 76% met the state’s Read by Grade 3 benchmark, ensuring a solid foundation for future success. Just as encouraging is the progress our students have made in English Language Arts overall. Two-thirds of our students (66.6%) are now proficient in ELA, and the state awarded King Elementary the maximum points possible for student growth in reading and writing. A major factor in this success has been WIN (What I Need) time, where students benefit from both intervention and acceleration. By addressing gaps and extending learning opportunities, we created the growth that helped us achieve this recognition, an achievement made even more meaningful when compared to national reading proficiency rates, which remain in the low thirties.

Our success is also strengthened by the partnership we share with our sister school, Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary. They are sending us more proficient readers than ever before, and this 4-Star recognition belongs as much to their dedicated teachers and families as it does to ours. Together, our schools are ensuring that students in Boulder City are prepared and confident as they continue their educational journey.

Beyond academics, we have made tremendous strides in improving student engagement. Chronic absenteeism dropped by more than ten percent from the previous year, showing the commitment of students and families to being present and ready to learn each day. That dedication has helped us close opportunity gaps and ensure that more students are meeting or exceeding expectations.

This recognition is, above all, a celebration of the incredible work of our teachers and staff. Their dedication, skill, and belief in every child made this 4-Star achievement possible, and it is through their daily efforts that our students continue to grow, succeed, and shine. Thank you to the incredible staff of Martha P. King Elementary and our Boulder City community.