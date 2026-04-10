From Garden to Grave

Last week, the Christian Center Church hosted four showings of Garden to Grave: Live Stations of the Cross. Pastor Deborah Downs said the Stations of the Cross “are a contemplative practice of walking the way of suffering with Jesus. If one were to visit the city of Jerusalem, they would discover all 14 stations on what is called the Via Dolorosa – The Sorrowful Way – a path from Pilate’s court to Golgotha to the tomb.”