New faces at BCPD

Monday morning, three new Boulder City police officers were sworn in during a ceremony that featured city staff, family and fellow officers. Above, Chief Tim Shea swears in, from left, Rayman Bateman, Zach Martin and Hi’ilani Waiwaiole. Shea noted that it’s very rare for them to swear in more than one new officer at a time. Two more future officers will be attending the police academy next month. The new officers help fill vacancies left by retiring officers or those who have moved onto other agencies. Left, Mayor Joe Hardy gave the three new officers an impromptu group hug during the ceremony.