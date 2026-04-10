Boys volleyball wins first league game

Boulder City High School started league play with a victory, defeating The Meadows 3-0 on April 1.

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Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City hitter Miles Alder spikes the ball against Basic on March 30.

Boulder City High School started league play with a victory, defeating The Meadows 3-0 on April 1.

Routing the Mustangs 25-15, 25-17, 25-16, David Zwalhen led the way with 12 kills and 13 digs, while Preston VanBeveren added five kills and eight digs.

Gibson Lamoreaux added seven kills and three digs, while Miles Alder made four kills. Teaming up to run the offense, James Peel dished out 17 assists, while Tyler Bradshaw added 15 assists.

Looking to build a winning streak in league play, the Eagles will travel to rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, followed by a home game on Wednesday against Pahrump Valley.

Softball

Boulder City High School softball completed their series sweep of The Meadows on April 1, routing the Mustangs 20-3.

Run-ruling the Mustangs in three innings for the second consecutive game, Payton Rogers had a career day at the plate, batting 3 for 3 with eight runs batted in, one home run and one double.

Knocking in three runs, Rhiley Beck batted 2 for 3 with a double, while Emma Puckett batted 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Off to a hot start in league play, the Eagles will host rival Virgin Valley on Thursday, followed by a road game against Pahrump Valley on Monday.

Golf

Staying competitive in league play, Boulder City High School boys golf finished third in a pair of matches this past week.

Playing at Mountain Falls on April 6, the Eagles finished with a score of 364, trailing Virgin Valley (333) and host Pahrump Valley (337).

Individually, Brayden Alvarade finished first out of 29 golfers with a par score of 72, while Chase Herbolsheirmer finished fourth with a score of 80. Playing at Casa Blanca on April 1, the Eagles finished with a team score of 372, trailing host Virgin Valley (346) and Pahrump Valley (350).

Individually, Alvarade finished fourth out of 28 golfers with a score of 85, while Herbolsheirmer finished tied for sixth with a score of 88.

Off this week, the Eagles will resume play on April 22 with a match at Coyote Springs.