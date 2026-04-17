Late-inning effort lifts Lady Eagles

A young team that is showing progression, Boulder City High School softball showed resiliency this past week, capping off a come-from-behind victory over rival Virgin Valley on April 9, while defeating 4A Silverado on April 8.

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Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City softball star Payton Rogers put the ball in play against Virgin Valley on April 9.

A young team that is showing progression, Boulder City High School softball showed resiliency this past week, capping off a come-from-behind victory over rival Virgin Valley on April 9, while defeating 4A Silverado on April 8.

Avenging a 10-2 loss to the Bulldogs on April 7, the Eagles trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, before exploding for a game-sealing three runs.

“Coming from behind to take the win and split games with Virgin Valley was a good win for this young team,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “This proves to them that showing up and not giving up has its rewards.”

Starring in the Eagles’ comeback efforts, starting pitcher Rhiley Beck was on fire on the mound, striking out 15 batters.

At the plate, Beck provided needed run support, knocking in a pair off a 2-for-4 effort.

“Rhiley was on fire in the circle against Virgin Valley,” Moorhead said. “She pitched amazingly and had a great defense behind her. Her confidence anywhere she plays is something to watch for sure.”

Adding runs for the Eagles, Lauren Mueller batted 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Payton Rogers batted 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

Defeating Silverado 5-2, Rogers had a career day at the plate, knocking in five runs off a pair of home runs.

Beck was awarded the victory against the Skyhawks, striking out six batters over four innings.

Currently in a two-game series with rival Pahrump Valley, complete results of the Eagles series will appear in next week’s issue.

The Eagles will also play Lincoln County in a non-league game on Saturday.