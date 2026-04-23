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A busy spring at Mitchell

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
April 23, 2026 - 8:23 am
 

As always, the leaders at Mitchell have been busy.

On April 3, our second graders celebrated the King ES students on their way to the SBAC Test Pep Rally where students from Garrett and Boulder City High School rallied the third, fourth, and fifth graders to do their best on the upcoming assessment. It is always inspiring to see our community come together and support our schools.

On that same afternoon, the busy PAC members at Mitchell held our annual Egg Hunt. Students took a moment to sharpen the saw and hunt eggs with their classmates. Each class of students were amazing as they sought first to understand by listening to the teachers and volunteers so they could successfully find their eggs. Our leaders also helped the PAC parents prepare the eggs for next year’s hunt - a great example of thinking win-win and beginning with the end in mind.

Our second-grade leaders have been building background knowledge about their community and our local environment by taking field trips to the Boulder Dam Hotel Museum. We live in a community with a unique beginning and it is important that our students experience this historical perspective. Our students were proactive as they decided to show their leadership skills and respect for our community members on this field trip.

Each year, one of our second-grade teachers, Ms. Fecteau, organizes a field trip so students can have the opportunity to plant a tree at Whalen Field across the street from Mitchell. She says this tradition is especially important to her because she hears from her students who have moved on to the upper grades that they like to visit the tree that they helped plant. This is an opportunity for our students to see how beginning with the end in mind can create long-term benefits for our community.

Registration for the 26-27 school year opened April 20. On April 23, Mitchell Elementary will host its annual Kindergarten Registration Night. This is a great opportunity for kindergarten parents to complete their registration, get a tour of the school, create sweet reminders of the event and take a picture.

On Wednesday, April 22, some of our second-grade leaders traveled to Reid Elementary School in Searchlight for a Leadership Day. The schools shared leadership practices and enjoyed getting to know each other better. They are future Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School schoolmates.

On Friday, April 24 Mitchell will celebrate the annual Field Day that Ms. Handley and Ms. Westbay and our amazing parent volunteers organize for our students to enjoy. This year, students will enjoy the “I’m Wild About Field Day” theme as they experience 12 different stations. Mitchell will be joined by our sister school, Reid Elementary from Searchlight.

It is a delight at the end of each day to see our families greet each other under the shade of our trees, as they hear about the day their children had learning and leading. In the coming weeks, our students will get a chance to show us how much they have learned this year in reading and math on the MAP Assessment. Each day, they show us how much they are learning as leaders.

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