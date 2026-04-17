Leash law gets another look

One of the most discussed topics in Boulder City this past year has surrounded when, where and if dogs can be off-leash.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Signs like this one can be seen on numerous poles surrounding Pratt Field at Veterans Memorial Park, reminding dog owners of the city codes.

One of the most discussed topics in Boulder City this past year has surrounded when, where and if dogs can be off-leash.

Late last year the Boulder City Council approved amending the Boulder City Municipal Code regarding dogs being at large in designated off-leash areas only.

The old law said that dogs have to be on a leash in public, unless they are under “the direct supervision and control of an owner or trainer who is giving auditory and/or visual commands to such animal; provided, that the animal is obeying such commands.” The exception remains, but now it only applies “in an area designated by resolution of city council as an off-leash area.”

According to a city report, staff was provided a list of residents willing to participate in the Pratte Field alternate location discussions three months ago. Other residents reached out to be a part of the discussions. In early February, 12 residents met to discuss alternatives to Pratte Field for dog recreation.

A second meeting with eight residents attending was held two weeks later to ensure that the group proposed recommendations to replace off-leash dog recreation activities at Pratte Field, the large soccer fields at Veterans Memorial Park, specifically. The meeting began focusing on the features of Pratte Field that were desirable for off-leash activity in hopes of recommending a location with similar attributes.

The group identified shade, open space, friend groups, and safety as priorities to an alternative to Pratte Field. The group ultimately focused on three areas for council consideration:

• Grass area near the skate park

• Desert area near (west) Pratte Field

• Common area around Veterans Park adjacent to baseball fields

Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway said the pros of these three options add additional areas for dog owners but the cons are that near the skate park and ball fields there’s often a lot of skaters, bikers and baseball players.

Council, seeking a balance for all park-users, had consensus Tuesday to allow off-leash times at Pratte from 5-8 a.m. unless there’s sporting activities or sporting events going on. A resolution will come before council as early as the first meeting in May with any additions for final approval, including the suggested areas listed above.

Prior to the agenda item, several in the audience spoke for more than an hour against the leash law in general, while others requested additional areas and times to let their dogs run off leash.

Boulder City Animal Control and police officers began to inform residents of the change in the leash requirements when unlawful off-leash activity was reported. Enforcement can be challenging as violators are often gone when authorities arrive, the report states.

From Dec. 4 of last year to March 18 of this year, the report states animal control and BCPD received 99 calls regarding dogs being reported off-leash. Animal Control has not issued any citations for dogs running at large and instead prioritized public education and verbal warnings.

Since Dec. 4, animal control has issued the following verbal warnings, which included 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, 10 at Wilbur Square and three each at Broadbent Park and Bicentennial Park.

Looking back

At the time the law was updated, council designated specific off-leash areas to include:

• Fenced-in dog parks at Veterans Memorial Park

• Desert areas west of Veterans Memorial Drive and the Boulder City Airport, south of Boulder City Parkway and north and east of I-11, east of Buchanan Boulevard south of Georgia Avenue and north and west of I- 11, and east of River Mountain Avenue to I-11.

• Linear channel between Ville Drive and Lake Mountain Drive

• North Escalante Park

• Wilbur Square Park during the hours of 5-8 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. (There’s currently irrigation work at the park but it is expected to be completed by early May)