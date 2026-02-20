42°F
Former Milo’s to reopen later this year

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Milo's, located in downtown Boulder City, officially has a new owner and is expected to reopen near the end of the year. The owners of the Las Vegas-based Nora’s Italian Cuisine have purchased the building, which has sat vacant since not long after the death of Milo Hurst in late 2024.
Ruth, Burrows make state podium
Lady Eagles advance to state tourney
No deal: Colorado River states wave white flag ahead of Trump admin deadline
Just play by the rules during the parade
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
February 19, 2026 - 5:02 pm
 

It’s been 15 months since Milo Hurst, the longtime owner of the restaurant in downtown Boulder City that shared his name, died.

Not long after, the restaurant closed its doors and it was put up for sale. Those doors will be reopened later this year by its new owners, Marcello and Morgan Mauro. The couple own the popular Nora’s Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas.

Last week they closed on the purchase of the building.

“My wife, Morgan, and I have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to bring a new, full-service restaurant to Boulder City,” Mauro said this week. “This restaurant has been a cherished part of the Las Vegas community for over three decades. However, when we finally received the keys and took possession of the property (former Milo’s), the excitement transformed into a palpable sense of belonging.”

He said the plan is to expand the usable building by 900 square feet, which will enable them to bring in a kitchen that can support their menu. He feels that process, which will include a remodel of the restaurant, bar area and restrooms, could take upward of eight months to complete.

Some may not realize that attached to the back of the building is a small bed and breakfast. Mauro said that will remain.

“The bed and breakfast part of this property feels like the diamond in the rough,” he said. “We are so excited to bring back the boutique hotel once the restaurant remodel is complete.”

Mauro said that Boulder City had been on his radar for quite some time.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Boulder City, and Milo’s has always been a special place that I’ve been drawn to,” he said. “One of our first dates was actually at Milo’s. I met Milo back in high school, many years ago, and he was such an inspiring man that I always looked up to. Plus, his daughter, Tevis, was a dear friend of mine during my senior year.

“I always felt it was my friend’s place in the heart of this charming historic street, with the good foot traffic and energy that just drew me in.”

Nora’s is known for their classic Italian American menu. That will be the same, he said, for their Boulder City location, which is being called Nora’s Lakeside. The bed and breakfast will be called Villa Nora.

“Nora is my mom, who started the restaurant in 1992 with my father Gino, and my brothers and I,” Mauro said. “She still keeps an eye on me and will definitely be visiting us in Boulder City.”

Ruth, Burrows make state podium
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the 3A state meet, Boulder City High School wrestlers Otis Ruth and Coen Burrows made their way onto the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14.

Lady Eagles advance to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball will be making their first 3A state tournament appearance since 2019.

Just play by the rules during the parade
By Ron Eland

If you’re reading this and have not yet read the page 1 article about the concerns of the Damboree committee and the popular water zone, I will stop typing until you do.

Protecting student programs at King
By Principal Jason Schrock King Elementary

Editor’s Note: After the printing of this edition, Martha P. King Elementary received word from the school district that it won its budget appeal and that both the PE and music positions will not have to go part-time this fall.

Cox awards $250K for railroad trail
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the most popular trails within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and thanks to a generous grant, will soon be receiving a makeover.

Damboree water zone may dry up
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The July 4 Damboree is not only one of the most popular parades in the state, it is a big part of Boulder City’s history.

Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 17-10 record, Boulder City High School boys basketball won their final two regular-season games.

Lady Eagles to host playoff game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School girls basketball won their last two regular-season games, earning the right to host a home playoff game.

Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting in work at Virgin Valley on Feb. 7, eight Boulder City High School wrestlers punched their ticket to state, highlighted by regional champions Coen Burrows and Otis Ruth.