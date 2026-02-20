Former Milo’s to reopen later this year

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Milo's, located in downtown Boulder City, officially has a new owner and is expected to reopen near the end of the year. The owners of the Las Vegas-based Nora’s Italian Cuisine have purchased the building, which has sat vacant since not long after the death of Milo Hurst in late 2024.

It’s been 15 months since Milo Hurst, the longtime owner of the restaurant in downtown Boulder City that shared his name, died.

Not long after, the restaurant closed its doors and it was put up for sale. Those doors will be reopened later this year by its new owners, Marcello and Morgan Mauro. The couple own the popular Nora’s Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas.

Last week they closed on the purchase of the building.

“My wife, Morgan, and I have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to bring a new, full-service restaurant to Boulder City,” Mauro said this week. “This restaurant has been a cherished part of the Las Vegas community for over three decades. However, when we finally received the keys and took possession of the property (former Milo’s), the excitement transformed into a palpable sense of belonging.”

He said the plan is to expand the usable building by 900 square feet, which will enable them to bring in a kitchen that can support their menu. He feels that process, which will include a remodel of the restaurant, bar area and restrooms, could take upward of eight months to complete.

Some may not realize that attached to the back of the building is a small bed and breakfast. Mauro said that will remain.

“The bed and breakfast part of this property feels like the diamond in the rough,” he said. “We are so excited to bring back the boutique hotel once the restaurant remodel is complete.”

Mauro said that Boulder City had been on his radar for quite some time.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for Boulder City, and Milo’s has always been a special place that I’ve been drawn to,” he said. “One of our first dates was actually at Milo’s. I met Milo back in high school, many years ago, and he was such an inspiring man that I always looked up to. Plus, his daughter, Tevis, was a dear friend of mine during my senior year.

“I always felt it was my friend’s place in the heart of this charming historic street, with the good foot traffic and energy that just drew me in.”

Nora’s is known for their classic Italian American menu. That will be the same, he said, for their Boulder City location, which is being called Nora’s Lakeside. The bed and breakfast will be called Villa Nora.

“Nora is my mom, who started the restaurant in 1992 with my father Gino, and my brothers and I,” Mauro said. “She still keeps an eye on me and will definitely be visiting us in Boulder City.”