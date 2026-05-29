Hoover Dam kicks off America250

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (with glasses) talks with Gov. Joe Lombardo as they looked out over Hoover Dam Monday night.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several dignitaries turned out Monday night for a private event for America250, which was hosted by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. From left, Acting Regional Director of the Bureau of Reclamation Genevieve Johnson, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and President and CEO of the LVCVA Steve Hill.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Guests and dignitaries were invited to Hoover Dam Monday night to see the American flag being displayed on Hoover Dam as part of the America250 celebration. The flag, which is the size of a football field, will be on display through July 4. Unlike Monday evening, when winds are under 20 mph, the flag will be hung from the top of the dam.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Guests and dignitaries were invited to Hoover Dam Monday night to see the American flag being displayed on Hoover Dam as part of the America250 celebration. The flag, which is the size of a football field, will be on display through July 4. Unlike Monday evening, when winds are under 20 mph, the flag will be hung from the top of the dam.

It was Americana on overload.

Monday night, with a football-field-sized American Flag hanging on Hoover Dam with patriotic music playing, with two governors in attendance on Memorial Day, nonetheless, America250 officially kicked off in Southern Nevada.

During an invite-only event hosted by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Hoover Dam was lit using red and blue lights while white stars were displayed on the sides of the canyon.

Guest speakers included Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill and Acting Regional Director of the Bureau of Reclamation Genevieve Johnson.

“Tonight’s ceremony is not only a celebration of America but it’s also a moment of remembrance, gratitude and respect,” Lombardo said. “There could not be a more fitting place for that reflection than Hoover Dam.

“For generations, Hoover Dam has stood as one of the greatest engineering achievements in American history. It represents determination, ingenuity, hard work and the willingness of Americans to take on challenges that once seemed impossible.”

Lombardo said projects like Hoover Dam helped build not only Boulder City but helped to modernize the Southwest and thus, more communities were founded as a result.

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, Nevada is proud to help tell the story of innovation, exploration and progress that shapes our nation,” he said. “This summer, millions of visitors from across the country and around the world will come here and experience the story firsthand. They’ll stand at this landmark and see a symbol of American ambition.”

Lombardo closed by saying how proud he is that Nevada and Arizona can both celebrate Hoover Dam’s iconic image and that it doesn’t just belong to two states but to the entire country.

Before handing the mic to Hobbs, Lombardo said that quite often these days, issues get lost due to partisan politics (he’s a Republican and she’s a Democrat) much to the detriment of what benefits everyone.

“We have a robust relationship and have been on the same sheet of music more often than not,” he said.

Like Lombardo, Hobbs expressed her gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the importance of honoring them on Memorial Day and that it’s far more than just a three-day weekend.

“Standing here, we are reminded that the America they defended was also an America that was built by people of extraordinary vision, determination, and resolve,” she said. “For 250 years America has stood as the greatest country in the world because we are people that do hard things. We build. We innovate. We push forward and we refuse to be limited by fear, by division or by the belief that the future must look like the past.”

Like Lombardo, Hobbs praised the partnership between the two states, not only to help make Hoover Dam a reality but the nine decades since.

“We must come together and do our part to protect the Colorado River behind this dam, that is a lifeline to millions of Americans,” she said. “We must ask what must be done and do it. For the next 250 years, America will continue to prosper so long as we harness that rugged entrepreneurial spirit that tamed the Colorado River and that drove us to be freer, safer and more prosperous. The lesson of the Hoover Dam is not only that America once built great things. The lesson is that America still can.”

On hand from the city Monday were City Manager Ned Thomas and councilmembers Steve Walton and Sherrie Jorgensen.

“It was an honor to witness the lighting and flag ceremony at Hoover Dam,” Thomas said the following day. “Seeing the Stars and Stripes displayed across the dam and the canyon walls lit up in a patriotic display was very impressive. We appreciate that Boulder City was included in this wonderful Memorial Day celebration.”