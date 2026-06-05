Airport sees $10M tower grant

It may come as a surprise to some that the Boulder City Airport is now the third busiest in Nevada based on enplanements. Because of that fact, the need for an air traffic control tower has increased every year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A new FAA-funded tower will be built to help with the airport's ever-increasing demand of private flights and tours.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Municipal Airport will soon see construction at the location as a new flight tower is being built.

It may come as a surprise to some that the Boulder City Airport is now the third busiest in Nevada based on enplanements. Because of that fact, the need for an air traffic control tower has increased every year.

It was recently announced that the airport would be the recipient of a $10 million grant from the FAA to help build that tower.

According to the city, the project is currently in the design phase with construction expected to start this fall. The project has a completion date of summer 2028.

Airport Manager Marissa Adou said this week that the need for an air traffic control tower at Boulder City Municipal Airport has been discussed for many years.

“In 2007, the FAA recommended the city consider a tower due to the airport’s increasingly complex mix of helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, and parachuting operations,” she said. “That activity has continued to grow since air tour operations expanded in the mid-2000s.”

The city first applied to the FAA’s Federal Contract Tower Program in 2011 and was confirmed as eligible in both 2018 and again in 2023 (after the pandemic). Adou said eligibility is based on a benefit cost analysis showing that the safety and efficiency benefits of a tower outweigh the operating cost.

“Under the program, the city is responsible for building the tower, and once operational, the FAA covers the cost of air-traffic-control staffing,” she said.

The grant covers roughly half of the construction cost without requiring a local match. Additional FAA grants will be pursued to fund the remaining portion, with some expected to require a five to 10% local match, Adou explained. The total project cost is currently estimated at about $20 million.

Of all the airport projects that applied for this competitive grant, only four were awarded the maximum $10 million.

“Safety at our airport is our paramount priority,” Mayor Joe Hardy told the Review. “We are glad we can contribute to the peace and safety of our residents and visitors while enhancing the economic benefits to the region. Come fly, Boulder City is on your way.”

City Manager Ned Thomas echoed the mayor’s thoughts regarding safety.

“Safety is a top priority at the Boulder City Municipal Airport,” he said in a city release. “We’ve seen positive changes in the past decade: high demand for hangars, the growth of special, large-scale events in Southern Nevada, and interest in aviation-related businesses on or near the airport. News of this grant arrived right on schedule.”

The grant comes from the FAA’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The city release notes that U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her staff have been very supportive of this project.

In an email to the Review, Cortez Masto wrote, “Boulder City Airport is a vital component of air tourism across the Southwest and a key economic driver for the town of Boulder City. This federal funding will help the airport construct a new control tower – significantly expanding its capacity and enabling it to better serve the region. I’ll always work to support rural Nevada’s travel and tourism industry.”

Airport’s popularity

In addition to normal private flights and tours, Boulder City Municipal Airport also sees significant operational demand from major regional events, Adou said.

“High-profile sporting and entertainment events in Las Vegas—such as Formula 1, the Super Bowl, and multi event weekends—consistently generate increased aviation traffic from both general aviation and commercial operators,” she said. “The airport plays a key role during presidential visits as well. During presidential visits, Boulder City often remains one of the few airports accessible to limited general aviation traffic during temporary flight restrictions, highlighting its regional importance.”

She added that the airport continues to support the community by providing reliable space for local residents and businesses to base and operate their aircraft.

“Its location just southeast of the busy Las Vegas Valley gives Boulder City pilots convenient access without big city congestion,” she said. “With a demand for aircraft storage, services, and operating space, an air traffic control tower has become a timely and important addition to keep the airport safe, efficient, and well-positioned for the future.”