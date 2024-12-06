55°F
Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies

By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s been an emotional two weeks for those associated with M ...
By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It’s been an emotional two weeks for those associated with Milo’s Cellar, which has been in business for 30 years. Their founder, Milo Hurst, recently passed away and the current owners have decided to close the business, effective Nov. 30.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 5, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Hurst opened Milo’s Cellar &Inn nearly three decades ago, when there were few places in town for people to meet with friends or have a drink after work.

On the restaurant’s website, it stated, “It is with sadness today that we share that our Founder and namesake Milo Hurst passed away peacefully yesterday at 2 p.m. surrounded by a few friends and family. He was an icon in Boulder City and his vision, humor and dedication will be missed. Please join us today and raise a glass of cheers for our friend Milo! More details about a memorial to follow.”

As of Wednesday, they had not posted anything regarding a memorial. As of press time, it was not known whether or not there will be a community memorial for Hurst.

Reaction

To date, more than 110 people have responded to the Facebook post. Some of those included:

■ “Was an honor and good experience helping him open Milo’s. Best boss ever.”

■ “Rest in peace, Milo. Thank you for your generosity to our community and friendship to many. Condolences to the family.”

■ “Our heartfelt condolences to his immediate and Milo’s Cellar families, as well as all who mourn his passing. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will live long. A true legend of Southern Nevada.”

Sept. 17 was proclaimed Milo Hurst Day by Mayor Joe Hardy. In part, the proclamation stated, “Milo Hurst has played an instrumental role in the revitalization of the downtown historic business corridor of Boulder City, transforming it into a vibrant and flourishing area that has become a hub of activity for both locals and tourists alike.

“Through his vision and dedication, Milo has brought to life a restaurant and bar district that has not only become a local favorite but has also gained national recognition, attracting attention from television shows and media outlets across the country; and 30 years ago, Milo made a bold and visionary decision to open ‘Milo’s Cellar and Bistro’ in the heart of Boulder City. This establishment quickly became the cornerstone of the downtown area, breathing new life into the community and attracting new businesses.”

The proclamation added that Hurst has been a staunch advocate for “small growth,” ensuring that Boulder City retains its distinct identity amidst changing times. Furthermore, he played a key role in the commissioning and installation of the boulders upon which the renowned art statues now stand throughout the historic district, adding to the cultural richness of the area.”

When asked about Hurst’s death, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said, “Milo Hurst was a man with a plan to breathe life into the Historic District. He must be given credit for doing just that. Energy, aesthetics and enthusiasm for business and tourism became the norm and he was leading the way until his last breath.”

Bistro now closed

It was announced nearly a month ago that Milo’s would be closing its doors for good. They did so Nov. 30.

In a Facebook post Nov. 1, co-owners Christian and Kamille Clinton wrote, “This bittersweet decision was made as the Hurst and Clinton families shift focus to family well-being and new beginnings. For the Hurst family, this means prioritizing Milo’s health and dedicating time and resources to his care and quality of life. Meanwhile, the Clinton family is joyously anticipating the arrival of a new family member, embracing the opportunity to focus on bringing new life into this world.”

They went on to write, “We are incredibly grateful to Boulder City and all the friends we’ve made along the way. This journey has been filled with unforgettable memories, and it has been our privilege to be part of this remarkable community.”

On Tuesday, Sharon Tanner, who lives part-time in Boulder City and had stopped by the Cellar, said she had not heard about Hurst’s death or the closing of the restaurant and was saddened by both.

“I’ve been coming here for years,” she said. “It’s always been a great place for a nice glass of wine and a quick bite to eat. Both Milo and the Cellar will be missed.”

