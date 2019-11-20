Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 21

1 HIKE A CANYON: Join rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday for a night hike through Owl Canyon. Learn about the night sky on the moderate 2.2-mile round-trip hike. It begins at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 702-293-8990 for more information or to make reservations.

2 PANCAKES AND PRESENTS: The Angel Tree committee will host a pancake breakfast to kick off and benefit its annual program to provide holiday gifts for local children and senior citizens. Hosted by the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, the pancake and sausage breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Admission is an unwrapped gift for a child, Visa gift card or cash donation. The festivities will include a drawing for prizes.

3 SPIDER-MAN IN SIGHT: Boulder City Library will present a screening of “Spider-man: Far From Home” at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. The story follows Peter Parker, whose European vacation takes an unexpected turn when four massive and dangerous elemental creatures show up. Snacks and drinks are permitted and those attending are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. Admission is free. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.