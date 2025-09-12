73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Entertainment

BCHS grad enjoys spotlight on stage

Photo courtesy Super Summer Theatre Stella Roy, a 2024 BCHS grad, is the lead female role in th ...
Photo courtesy Super Summer Theatre Stella Roy, a 2024 BCHS grad, is the lead female role in the Musical "Singin' in the Rain," which is currently being performed at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely ...
Eagles play comeback kids
bcr default image
Soaring like an Eagle
Bill Evans/Boulder City Review Larry Hall is a newer transplant from "over the hill" and has tu ...
Hall makes a musical journey from Charleston to BC
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Film crews were in Boulder City last month and filmed at a variet ...
Boulder City a popular spot for Hollywood shoots
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 11, 2025 - 5:10 pm
 

In some ways, Stella Roy is a bit of an old soul.

After all, she enjoys tap dancing, is playing a role on stage made famous more than 70 years ago and whose favorite musical artists include the Carpenters and ABBA.

And, she’s just 19.

The 2024 BCHS grad has put that old soul to good use as she is currently playing the female lead for the Super Summer Theatre’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain” at Spring Mountain State Park. She’s playing the part of Kathy Selden, made famous by Debbie Reynolds in the movie of the same name, which co-starred Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor. Ironically, Reynolds was also 19 when she played Kathy Selden.

The musical will be performed Sept. 11-13, Sept. 18-20 and Sept. 25-27.

“I thought there was no way I’d get to perform with these people,” she said of her fellow cast members. “I got a call one afternoon following an audition and they wanted me to play Kathy Seldon. I said, ‘if you’re lying, please stop.’ I could hear them all laughing in the background. We started rehearsals almost immediately.”

In high school, Roy performed in just one play, that being “Arsenic and Old Lace” and two shows with Dance Etc. before graduating. But her interest in being on stage dates back much further.

“In second grade I had my breakthrough role as a ladybug,” she said. “I then did choir in elementary school all the way through middle school with Lanette Coker and then I joined the Red Mountain Choir, who I have been with since my freshman year of high school. It was my senior year when I thought that this was something I wanted to pursue. At that point it felt attainable.”

In the year since high school, Roy has performed in “Little Shop of Horrors” through Signature Productions in Las Vegas, which she considers her breakthrough role. It was there that she met the producer of “Singin in the Rain,” Nakaze Harris, who asked her to audition. She was asked to do so back in September of last year.

“I thought that would be so amazing,” Roy said of potentially being in “Singin in the Rain.” “I thought maybe I’d get to be in the ensemble. I had no expectations of being a lead.”

For the musical, those auditing could do so for any role. Each sang one song and if the producers liked what they heard, they would get a callback. She was called back the same day and a week later, they had both a singing and dancing audition.

Needless to say, she got the part.

“Everyone knows the plot,” she said of “Singin in the Rain.” “But after I got the part, I did a lot of research on the character and watched the movie a bunch of times. But I’ve tried to play the character in my own way.”

Her three years of tap-dancing experience, which she started in high school, has paid off as the musical combines both singing and dancing. She said the producers worked with her on her tap skills, which she now feels more comfortable with.

“I’m a singer who dances and not a dancer who sings,” she said, adding that with the current production, they had to learn an entire dance number in just two days. “At first, I thought that was crazy. But we’ve had three months to perfect the choreography and it shows.”

With “Singin in the Rain,” the cast must have not only singing and dance skills but acting ability as well.

“I’m a singer who acts and can dance,” she said, laughing. “At first, I was like, ‘Oh my, there are so many lines to learn. I could never do it.’ But you do it so many times, it just comes naturally. I’ve convinced myself that I don’t do much in the show, so I’m not very nervous.”

Moving forward, Roy said her goal is to perform on stage professionally and make a career out of it, which may mean eventually moving to Los Angeles or New York. In the meantime, she’s meeting a lot of choreographers and producers, which she is hoping will open even more doors.

But if that fails, she can always fall back on her original plan.

“In high school I told everyone that I was going to clown college,” she said. “Sadly, they all believed me. I wasn’t sure how to take that.”

But for now, she plans to enjoy her current role. That’s evident by the expression on her face in the poster for the musical.

“When I first saw it, I thought ‘Is that really me?’” she said of the poster. “There’s no way that I get to do that. It’s so cool that I get to play that character and act with these amazing people. It still doesn’t feel real to me.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hustling to first base, Cael Starley reaches base safely ...
Eagles play comeback kids
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder Citry Review

Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 7-7 on the season, picking up victories in their last two outings.

bcr default image
Soaring like an Eagle
By Abby Francis BCHS Journalism Student

By Abby Francis

Bill Evans/Boulder City Review Larry Hall is a newer transplant from "over the hill" and has tu ...
Hall makes a musical journey from Charleston to BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the 2023 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced last week, one newer resident of Boulder City had more of an emotional stake in the outcome than most.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Film crews were in Boulder City last month and filmed at a variet ...
Boulder City a popular spot for Hollywood shoots
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Filming movies, television shows or commercials in Las Vegas is very common. But over the years, Boulder City has seen its fair share of moments on the both the big and small screen as well as the pages of many magazines.

(Boulder City Review file photo) In 2019, Kathy Emling, left, president of the Senior Center of ...
Best Bets, March 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 READY TO ROCK: The Rock, Roll & Stroll fundraiser for the Senior Center of Boulder City’s Meals on Wheels program will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The fifth annual event will include a car show, games, food and music by DJ Mike Pacini. For more information, call 702-293-3320.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada State Railroad Museum, Friends of Nevada Southern R ...
Best Bets, March 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 MUSIC MAKER: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ted Sablay will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Company from 7-10 Saturday night. A native of Wisconsin, Sablay now calls Las Vegas home. He has spent much of the past 20 years as a touring member and regular collaborator with The Killers. He debuted his first album as a solo artist in 2022. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Getty Images)
Best Bets, Feb. 23-March 1
By Boulder City Review

1 FANTASTIC THEATER: The Young Hearts Theater Group, sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church, will present C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy tale “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Admission is free.

(File image) The Dam Short Film Festival will be held Feb. 16-20 at the Elaine K. Smith Buildin ...
Best Bets, Feb. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 MORE MOVIES: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 19th incarnation and with in-person screenings, but at a new location. Scheduled Thursday through Monday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., the festival will screen 153 short films in about 30 programs. Tickets are $12.50 per program, $45 for a full-day pass and $150 for an event pass. Visit www.damshortfilm.org for more information.