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Shakespeare returns to BC

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Christopher Brown, an actor with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival, ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Christopher Brown, an actor with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival, preforms a scene from “Henry V” Friday in Bicentennial Park. For additional photos form the event, see page 2.
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Image courtesy VCBO This artist rendering shows the proposed exterior of the new pool facility.
Council receives update on pool
Six seeking city council seats
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City High School runner Leonesse Williams helps lead the E ...
Track teams have another good showing
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When the math doesn’t add up
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 19, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

This past Friday evening, a large and appreciative crowd turned out for the Nevada Shakespeare Festival’s performance of “Henry V” in Bicentennial Park. The performance was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. NSF featured six actors and actresses, who each played six to eight characters during the 80-minute performance.

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

By Ron Eland

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Image courtesy VCBO This artist rendering shows the proposed exterior of the new pool facility.
Council receives update on pool
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Council received an update last week on the new community pool and were shown renderings of what the new facility may look like and a possible completion date.

Six seeking city council seats
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A half-dozen Boulder City residents signed on the dotted line seeking office for mayor and city council.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City High School runner Leonesse Williams helps lead the E ...
Track teams have another good showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs are off to a hot start, each winning a weekday event at 4A Spring Valley.

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When the math doesn’t add up
By Ron Eland

The talk among some in town this past week or so has surrounded the Clark County School District’s plan to save money as enrollment numbers decrease.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Eagles start season in style on the diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School baseball picked up their first victory of the season on March 5, upsetting 5A Foothill, 6-5.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode  Boulder City's Kyra Stevens placed first in the 100-me ...
Track teams shine at home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting a weekday event on March 4, both the girls and boys Boulder City High School track and field programs showed off their strengths.

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Volleyball team evens record at 4-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball earned impressive victories over higher classified Green Valley and Silverado.

Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Bould ...
Newsom stops in BC

Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.