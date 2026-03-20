Shakespeare returns to BC
This past Friday evening, a large and appreciative crowd turned out for the Nevada Shakespeare Festival’s performance of “Henry V” in Bicentennial Park. The performance was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. NSF featured six actors and actresses, who each played six to eight characters during the 80-minute performance.
This past Friday evening, a large and appreciative crowd turned out for the Nevada Shakespeare Festival’s performance of “Henry V” in Bicentennial Park. The performance was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. NSF featured six actors and actresses, who each played six to eight characters during the 80-minute performance.
Photos by Ron Eland
Boulder City Review