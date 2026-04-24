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A weekend of art

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo There will again be plenty of activities for the kids ...
Spring Jamboree features something for everyone
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Zoey Hayes sprints during the Eagles 4x800 rel ...
Track teams shine at home meet as girls dominate
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Private helipad is becoming closer to reality
April 23, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

This past weekend, the Boulder City Art Guild hosted its annual Artists in Action show and sale at the Boulder City Parks and Rec gym. While members do not have to live in Boulder City, all participants must be members of the Art Guild. Top, Boulder City artist Barbara Pearce uses a dotting technique to paint images onto rocks. Below, Ernie Valdovinos sculpts a rabbit from clay.

Photos by Ron Eland Boulder City Review

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Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo There will again be plenty of activities for the kids ...
Spring Jamboree features something for everyone
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If one is looking for an event that checks just about every box to have a fun weekend in Boulder City, the annual Spring Jamboree is just that.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Zoey Hayes sprints during the Eagles 4x800 rel ...
Track teams shine at home meet as girls dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to excel in weekday events, both Boulder City High School track and field programs shined on their home turf.

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Private helipad is becoming closer to reality
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A request to build a private residential heliport cleared a second hurdle last week during more than an hour-long presentation and discussion.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Longtime Boulder City Resident Fred Holland turns 100 on April 28 ...
Longtime resident turning 100
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The number of Americans who are 100 years or older is expected to hit 101,000 this year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City slugger Tate Crine gets a hit against Pahrum ...
Baseball knocks off 5A foe Coronado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing inspiring baseball, Boulder City High School knocked off 5A Coronado 10-8 on April 16, while just falling to 5A Basic 12-11 on April 18.

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Library gearing up for summer
More than Books By the Boulder City Library

This May we have some wonderful programs coming to the library, including the kickoff to the much-anticipated 2026 Summer Reading Program.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Saturday, volunteers got a 7 a.m. start for Shine Boulder City, h ...
Clean, clean Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Saturday, volunteers got a 7 a.m. start for Shine Boulder City, hosted by Main Street Boulder City. The clean-up was an initiative through American 250 Nevada. Volunteers helped clean statues, benches and some business exteriors within the Historic Downtown District.

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A busy spring at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As always, the leaders at Mitchell have been busy.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Signs like this one can be seen on numerous poles surrounding Pra ...
Leash law gets another look
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

One of the most discussed topics in Boulder City this past year has surrounded when, where and if dogs can be off-leash.