A weekend of art
This past weekend, the Boulder City Art Guild hosted its annual Artists in Action show and sale at the Boulder City Parks and Rec gym. While members do not have to live in Boulder City, all participants must be members of the Art Guild. Top, Boulder City artist Barbara Pearce uses a dotting technique to paint images onto rocks. Below, Ernie Valdovinos sculpts a rabbit from clay.
This past weekend, the Boulder City Art Guild hosted its annual Artists in Action show and sale at the Boulder City Parks and Rec gym. While members do not have to live in Boulder City, all participants must be members of the Art Guild. Top, Boulder City artist Barbara Pearce uses a dotting technique to paint images onto rocks. Below, Ernie Valdovinos sculpts a rabbit from clay.
Photos by Ron Eland Boulder City Review