Shakespeare returns to Boulder City

Photo courtesy Nevada Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Henry V" will hit the gazebo stage in Boulder City on March 13 for a free performance.

Lovers of William Shakespeare need to mark March 13 on their calendars.

That’s because the Nevada Shakespeare Festival will again be offering a free performance in Boulder City. “Henry V” will be held that evening at 6 p.m. in Bicentennial Park in the gazebo. Like last year’s “Comedy of Errors,” this event will be hosted by Main Street Boulder City and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. Two attempts were also made in 2025 to bring “Romeo and Juliet” to town but both times poor weather forced a cancellation.

“Main Street Boulder City is committed to bringing arts and cultural experiences into the Historic District,” said MSBC Director Michelle Caven. “Partnering with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival allows us to provide professional outdoor theatre that is accessible and family-friendly for our community.”

She went on to say that it’s their plan to offer a spring and fall production each year as long as there is continued community interest.

“We have also partnered with the Boulder City High School Theatre Department, which will sell water and packaged snacks at the event as a fundraiser,” Caven said. “Supporting the arts while involving our local youth has been an important part of this effort.

“We are honored to co-host these performances and enjoy seeing families and neighbors gather together to experience live theater in Boulder City.”

Currently underway adjacent to Bicentennial Park is the city’s ongoing ADA construction. But Caven said they have been in communication with Boulder City Parks and Recreation and have been told the area will be cleared enough to not impact the event. At this time, they do not anticipate any issues.

Matt Morgan, executive artistic director of the Nevada Shakespeare Festival, told the Review that similar to last year’s “Comedy of Errors,” they will have just six actors performing the 80-minute show. Each one will play six to eight characters.

“This play is a history play and centers around a new English king and his claim to the throne of France. The show has a few epic sword fights, very exciting,” he said, noting that while it’s a drama, there are comical characters.

As to why they will again be returning to Boulder City, Morgan said it comes down to much more than simply being invited.

“But with that, we really enjoy the community,” he said. “We’ve premiered a few shows in your community over the years and find audiences to be so warm and enthusiastic. It feels like a safe place for us to explore this work and take risks in its presentation. No judgement from the audience, just enthusiastic participation. We love that.”

Synopsis

According to the Folger Shakespeare Library, “Henry V” begins at the English court, where the young king is persuaded that he has a claim to the throne of France. When the French dauphin, or heir apparent, insults him by sending him tennis balls, Henry launches his military expedition to France.

Before departing, Henry learns that three of his nobles have betrayed him, and he orders their execution. Meanwhile, his old tavern companions grieve over Sir John Falstaff’s death, and then leave for France.

Henry and his army lay siege to the French town of Harfleur, which surrenders. The princess of France, Katherine, starts to learn English, but the French nobles are sure of success against Henry. Instead, Henry’s forces win a great victory at Agincourt.

After a brief return to England, Henry comes back to France to claim his rights and to set up his marriage to Princess Katherine. The play’s epilogue points out that Henry will die young and that England will as a result lose most of its French territories.