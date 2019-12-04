Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 5

1 JOIN THE PARADE: Floats, bands, marching groups and more will parade downtown for the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade, presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and travels primarily along Nevada Way before turning down Fifth Street.

Terry Petty of Boulder City, left, gets some assistance from Ronnie Tice of Charmed as she tried on a bracelet during the annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar in 2018. This year's event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city's recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were joined by Jingle Cat and Hoover the Dam Dog for the 2018 Christmas tree lighting festivities. This year's event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Frank Crowe Park.

1 JOIN THE PARADE: Floats, bands, marching groups and more will parade downtown for the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade, presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and travels primarily along Nevada Way before turning down Fifth Street.

2 CRAFTY SITUATION: Boulder City Community Club presents its 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. Around 130 vendors featuring handcrafted wares, including many holiday items, will be showcased. Admission to the bazaar is free.

3 LIGHT IT UP: Join Santa, Mrs. Claus, Jingle Cat and your friends and neighbors as the city’s official Christmas tree is lit for the first time this season on Friday. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in Frank Crowe Park at the corner of Nevada Way and Cherry Street. Festivities include live entertainment and hot cocoa.