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New Year’s Eve 2.0 set for June 13

As a result of the Dec. 31 cancellation, a New Year's Eve 2.0 event will be held Saturday.
As a result of the Dec. 31 cancellation, a New Year's Eve 2.0 event will be held Saturday.
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Starry, Starry Night
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
June 11, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

As the old saying goes, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

What began as a New Year’s Eve celebration five months ago, that was postponed due to forecast weather, has found new life as one of Main Street Boulder City’s newest summer events.

Neon Lights will be held June 13 from 5 -11 p.m. on Nevada Way. There will be a DJ playing all the hits from the 1980s. Attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly based on that decade.

“Rather than canceling the celebration altogether, Main Street Boulder City looked at the opportunity through a different lens,” said Main Street President Michelle Caven. “Summer is traditionally one of the slower tourism seasons for Boulder City as temperatures rise and visitor traffic decreases.”

She said the idea was simple.

“Why not create a fun community event that gives both residents and visitors a reason to gather downtown during the summer months?” she said. “The result is ‘Neon Nights: Summer New Year 2026.5’, a playful 1980s-themed street party designed to bring energy, activity, and excitement to Historic Downtown Boulder City. The event embraces the colorful spirit of the decade with music, dancing, neon décor, and a lighthearted “New Year Take Two” theme.”

Caven said beyond the fun, Neon Nights reflects Main Street Boulder City’s ongoing mission to support the Historic District through events that encourage people to spend time downtown, visit local businesses, and experience everything Boulder City has to offer.

“Sometimes the best ideas come from unexpected circumstances,” she said. “What started as a weather-related disappointment has become an opportunity to create a new tradition, celebrate community, and add a little extra fun to the summer season.”

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