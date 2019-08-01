Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 1
1 BON APPETIT: Sunday kicks off the inaugural Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week, allowing local eateries to showcase some of their best dishes. A variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options will be provided, ranging from $10 to $40. More than a dozen restaurants have signed up. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/bc-best-dam-restaurant-week.html for additional information and links to restaurant menus.
2 FEELING BLUE: Full Throttle Blues will perform Saturday night at Jack’s Place. For more than a dozen years, the quartet has been playing an authentic mix of blues, rhythm and blues, reggae, rock ’n’ roll, rumba and soul music. Their lives and sounds have been influenced by artists such as Muddy Waters, BB King, Eric Clapton and ZZ Top. The Henderson-based band performs from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.
3 BINGO!: Join the Boulder City Elks Lodge on Monday for its monthly night of bingo and burgers. Grilled hamburgers are available starting at 4:30 p.m. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 p.m. with play beginning at 6. Each $10 pack includes 11 games (three cards per game). The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.