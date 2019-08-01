Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 1

1 BON APPETIT: Sunday kicks off the inaugural Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week, allowing local eateries to showcase some of their best dishes. A variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options will be provided, ranging from $10 to $40. More than a dozen restaurants have signed up. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/bc-best-dam-restaurant-week.html for additional information and links to restaurant menus.

(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week from Aug. 4-10. It's purpose is to showcase local restaurants and raise money for the chamber and ProStart, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation that teaches high school students the art of cooking and managing restaurants by training with professional chefs.

Full Throttle Blues Band The Full Throttle Blues Band will perform from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Jack's Place, 544 Nevada Way.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Elks Lodge hosts an evening of burgers and bingo on the first Monday of the month at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

2 FEELING BLUE: Full Throttle Blues will perform Saturday night at Jack’s Place. For more than a dozen years, the quartet has been playing an authentic mix of blues, rhythm and blues, reggae, rock ’n’ roll, rumba and soul music. Their lives and sounds have been influenced by artists such as Muddy Waters, BB King, Eric Clapton and ZZ Top. The Henderson-based band performs from 6-10 p.m. at the bar and grill, 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

3 BINGO!: Join the Boulder City Elks Lodge on Monday for its monthly night of bingo and burgers. Grilled hamburgers are available starting at 4:30 p.m. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 p.m. with play beginning at 6. Each $10 pack includes 11 games (three cards per game). The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.