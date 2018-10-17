This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 18

Oct. 18
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Oct. 19
What: Haunted House
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Brews and Choo-Choos presented by Rotary Club of Boulder City
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $50 and $25; must be 21 or older to attend
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Wade Eno of The Scorched
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 20
What: Story time train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Haunted House
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Zombie Walk featuring Water Landing, The New Waves, No Que No and The Implosions
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Wing & Watts
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 21
What: Haunted House
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Info: 702-294-1313
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.