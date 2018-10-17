This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 18

Oct. 18

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Oct. 19

What: Haunted House

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Brews and Choo-Choos presented by Rotary Club of Boulder City

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 and $25; must be 21 or older to attend

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Wade Eno of The Scorched

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 20

What: Story time train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Haunted House

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Zombie Walk featuring Water Landing, The New Waves, No Que No and The Implosions

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Wing & Watts

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 21

What: Haunted House

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Info: 702-294-1313

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.