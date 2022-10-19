Best Bets, Oct. 20-26
1 HOLIDAY TREAT: Trunk or Treat returns to its original format, with children visiting parked cars to gather Halloween treats, Saturday. Scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, the holiday event, sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will include costume and trunk decorating contests, haunted tractor maze, children’s activities and a food truck. Admission is $20 per car without trunk decorations and candy to pass out and $10 per car with trunk decorations and candy to pass out. Visit www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.
2 EXPLORATIONS: Boulder City Library will showcase what it offers the community and what its different departments do during an open house starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It will be followed by a screening of “Lightyear” in the amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. The animated movie shares the story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.
3 SPOOKY EXPEDITION: Be prepared for the unexpected when a delivery from the Nevada Test Site at the Nevada State Railroad Museum goes awry. That’s the premise of the Train of Terror, a 90-minute interactive experience on and off the train. Co-hosted by the museum and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, the experiences are offered at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for first class and VIP tickets. Email tickets@nevadasouthern.com or visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information or reservations.
