Best Bets, Oct. 20-26

1 HOLIDAY TREAT: Trunk or Treat returns to its original format, with children visiting parked cars to gather Halloween treats, Saturday. Scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, the holiday event, sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will include costume and trunk decorating contests, haunted tractor maze, children’s activities and a food truck. Admission is $20 per car without trunk decorations and candy to pass out and $10 per car with trunk decorations and candy to pass out. Visit www.bouldercitychamber.com for more information.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Trunk or Treat returns to its original format Saturday, where Veterans' Memorial Park was filled with children and adults.

(Photo courtesy Friends of Southern Nevada Railway) The Train of Terror is a new Halloween-themed excursion on the Nevada Southern Railway. It will be presented at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, 2022, at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

2 EXPLORATIONS: Boulder City Library will showcase what it offers the community and what its different departments do during an open house starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It will be followed by a screening of “Lightyear” in the amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. The animated movie shares the story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

3 SPOOKY EXPEDITION: Be prepared for the unexpected when a delivery from the Nevada Test Site at the Nevada State Railroad Museum goes awry. That’s the premise of the Train of Terror, a 90-minute interactive experience on and off the train. Co-hosted by the museum and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, the experiences are offered at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for first class and VIP tickets. Email tickets@nevadasouthern.com or visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information or reservations.

