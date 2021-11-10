Best Bets: Nov. 11-17

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.

(Getty Images) The Best Dam Wine Walk will host a Glow Walk through downtown Boulder City from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Artists, such as Sylvia Aldebol, seen in 2019, will demonstrate their techniques during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, in the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

(West Coast Travelers) The West Coast Travelers will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Big T’s Cantina, 550 Nevada Way.

1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.

2 ARTISTIC HOLIDAY: Members of the Boulder City Art Guild will showcase their work during their Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the new gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There will be paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolors, pottery, jewelry, glass, wood and digital creations.

3 MUSICAL CANTINA: Join the West Coast Travelers from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Big T’s Cantina, 550 Nevada Way. The five-piece ensemble plays classic rock from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, with a bit of country and current hits mixed in.