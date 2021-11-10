Best Bets: Nov. 11-17
1 GLOW WITH THE FLOW: The Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. This month’s event is a Glow Walk. Check in, at 1308 Wyoming St., closes at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus fees at eventbrite.com) or $30 at the door. For more information, call 702-293-2034.
2 ARTISTIC HOLIDAY: Members of the Boulder City Art Guild will showcase their work during their Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the new gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There will be paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolors, pottery, jewelry, glass, wood and digital creations.
3 MUSICAL CANTINA: Join the West Coast Travelers from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Big T’s Cantina, 550 Nevada Way. The five-piece ensemble plays classic rock from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, with a bit of country and current hits mixed in.