Best Bets: March 31-April 6

1 HOP ON BOARD: The inaugural Boulder City Bunny Express, presented by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, will depart from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Fridays and Saturdays from April 1-16 for two nightly excursions. Train rides are scheduled at 5 and 7 p.m., with passengers asked to arrive 30 minutes in advance. Each trip includes a story and time at the railyard that includes a barbecue sandwich or hot dog, photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, historic games, railroad history and chance to visit the gift shop. Tickets range from $25-$40 for children 1-11 and $30-$45 for adults, depending on class of service. They are available online only at https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events.

(Friends of Nevada Southern Railway) The Boulder City Bunny Express will be presented the first three Friday and Saturday evenings in April by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway. Departures are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. and inclue a train ride and time in the railyard.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Pool will hosts an April Pools' Day Plunge on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Children will be invited to gather Easter-themed gifts in the pool.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Wildflowers bloom not far from Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Friday, March 25, 2022.

2 APRIL POOLS’ DAY: Local children are invited to gather treasure at the municipal pool, and that’s no prank. The April Pools’ Day Plunge will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by opening swimming at 4:30. The treasure hunt will be divided into three age categories: 5 and younger, 6-9 and 10-13. Participants need to bring their own waterproof Easter basket or plastic bag. Cost is $2 per participant; there is no cost for adults who watch or help their children in the pool. For more information, call the pool complex at 702-293-9286.

3 GET WILD: The weather is forecast to be perfect for spending time outdoors and the seasonal wildflowers should be starting to bloom. Head out for a hike on the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loop trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area or just take a drive through the park and stop at one of the overlooks. For more information about the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/index.htm.

