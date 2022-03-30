Best Bets: March 31-April 6
1 HOP ON BOARD: The inaugural Boulder City Bunny Express, presented by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, will depart from the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Fridays and Saturdays from April 1-16 for two nightly excursions. Train rides are scheduled at 5 and 7 p.m., with passengers asked to arrive 30 minutes in advance. Each trip includes a story and time at the railyard that includes a barbecue sandwich or hot dog, photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, historic games, railroad history and chance to visit the gift shop. Tickets range from $25-$40 for children 1-11 and $30-$45 for adults, depending on class of service. They are available online only at https://nevadasouthern.com/upcoming-events.
2 APRIL POOLS’ DAY: Local children are invited to gather treasure at the municipal pool, and that’s no prank. The April Pools’ Day Plunge will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by opening swimming at 4:30. The treasure hunt will be divided into three age categories: 5 and younger, 6-9 and 10-13. Participants need to bring their own waterproof Easter basket or plastic bag. Cost is $2 per participant; there is no cost for adults who watch or help their children in the pool. For more information, call the pool complex at 702-293-9286.
3 GET WILD: The weather is forecast to be perfect for spending time outdoors and the seasonal wildflowers should be starting to bloom. Head out for a hike on the Historic Railroad or River Mountain Loop trails at Lake Mead National Recreation Area or just take a drive through the park and stop at one of the overlooks. For more information about the park, visit https://www.nps.gov/lake/index.htm.
