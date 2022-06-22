Best Bets: June 23-29

1 ANIMAL CARNIVAL: The Fratello Marionettes will present the “Carnival of the Animals” marionette show at 11 a.m. Monday in the community room of Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The troupe, founded in 1989, hails from the San Francisco area. There is no charge to attend.

(Photo courtesy Fratello Marionettes) “Carnival of the Animals,” a show featuring Fratello Marionettes, will be presented at 11 a.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Photo courtesy Harmony Handbell Choir) The Harmony Handbell Choir, directed by Bradley Hendricks, will present a free concert Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Jack's Place Sports Bar & Grill, 544 Nevada Way, will celebrate its 10th anniversary Friday with a luau-themed party.

1 ANIMAL CARNIVAL: The Fratello Marionettes will present the “Carnival of the Animals” marionette show at 11 a.m. Monday in the community room of Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The troupe, founded in 1989, hails from the San Francisco area. There is no charge to attend.

2 BELLS WILL RING: “Neon and Nature” is the title of a Saturday evening concert presented by the Harmony Handbells. The ensemble, under the direction of Bradley Hendricks, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will have a mix of contemporary music representing the state, Las Vegas and the desert. There is no charge to attend, but a goodwill offering will be taken.

3 DECADE IN THE MAKING: Jack’s Place Bar &Grill will celebrate its 10th anniversary Friday with a luau party. The festivities are set to get underway at 6 p.m. It is located in downtown Boulder City at 544 Nevada Way. Visit www.jacksplacebc.com or call 702-293-2200 for more information.

