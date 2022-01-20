51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Best Bets: Jan. 20-26

By Boulder City Review
January 19, 2022 - 4:07 pm
 
Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time to Die," which will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday a ...
Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in "No Time to Die," which will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
Sunset rides on the Nevada Southern Railway leave the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum ...
Sunset rides on the Nevada Southern Railway leave the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling during the week.
Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling during the week.

1 BOND, JAMES BOND: “No Time to Die” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend and moviegoers are invited to bring blankets, pillows, chairs and snacks.

2 SUNSET SOJOURN: ​​The Nevada Southern Railway is now offering sunset rides. Excursions depart at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from the depot at the Nevada State Railway Museum, 601 Yucca St. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased from the ticket office half an hour before departure time.

3 BOWLED OVER: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. Open bowling is offered daily at various times. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability or more information.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images) Boulder City Library will host “How Not to Burn Toast: Cheese Please,&#x2 ...
Best Bets: Jan. 13-19
By Boulder City Review

1 SAY CHEESE: Head over to the Boulder City Library to get a cooking lesson as part of its “How Not to Burn Toast” series. “Cheese Please” will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class is for those 18 and older. For more information, contact the library at 702-293-1281.

A free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building concludes the annual Las Vega ...
Best Bets: Jan. 6-12
By Boulder City Review

1 RING-A-LING: Join handbell ringers from throughout the state and Southern California as they culminate the annual two-day Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival with a concert from 5-6 p.m. Saturday in the old gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.

Best Bets, Dec. 30-Jan. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 RING IN 2022: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. The festivities will include music by DJ Sol, cocktail specials, raffles, prizes and a free champagne toast at midnight. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.
Film fest remains virtual for 2022
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave's home at 1525 Fifth St. is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31, ...
Best Bets: Dec. 23-29
By Boulder City Review

1 CHRISTMAS HOUSE: There’s still time to visit Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave’s award-winning holiday decorated home at 1525 Fifth St. The display includes a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and thousands of lights. It is lit from 5-9 nightly through Dec. 31 unless it is raining or windy.

Red Mountain Music Company's choir will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday a ...
Best Bets, Dec. 16-22
By Boulder City Review

1 SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS: Red Mountain Music Company will present its annual Christmas concert, themed “Star of Wonder,” Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets are $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Students and children 5 and older will be admitted at no cost. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

(Nevada Southern Live Steamers) Nevada Southern Live Steamers will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m ...
Best Bets: Dec. 9-15
By Boulder City Review

1 HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol.” It will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the library, 701 Adams Blvd. There is no cost to attend.

Mrs. Claus will join Santa Claus and Jingle Cat as the final entrant in Santa’s Electric Nigh ...
Best Bets, Dec. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 DOODLEBUG: Boulder City Community Club’s annual holiday extravaganza, the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, returns to the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature about 120 vendors, who will be showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and décor. There also is a raffle with prizes from the vendors as well as cash. Proceeds are used by the club year-round to benefit the community.

Boulder City resident Al Stevens will be showing this original painting and others at the "Alan ...
Best Bets, Nov. 25-Dec. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 ART GALLERY: Join Alan Stevens, co-owner of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, for a one-night-only showing of his artwork. The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Friday at Forge Social House, 553 California Ave. Prints of his artwork will be available, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Shane Patton Foundation.

Mike Pacini, from left, Jingle Cat and Santa Claus will help make the holiday season brighter t ...
Santa visits highlight holiday activities
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If the holiday season seems a little brighter in Boulder City this season, it’s probably from the smiles on locals’ faces as traditional events return.