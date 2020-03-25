54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Ziembicki ‘passes go’; single mom wins $20,000 in Monopoly contest

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 25, 2020 - 2:54 pm
 

Life-changing.

That’s what a single Albertsons Monopoly game ticket was for Boulder City resident Rebekah Ziembicki when she won $20,000 cash in the nationwide contest.

“I was in shock. It’s amazing,” she said after finding out she had a winning ticket.

Albertsons holds its national Monopoly contest every year. Customers receive tickets after purchasing items in the store. The tickets allow them to win or be eligible to win a variety of prizes. This year is the 13th year of the contest, and there are 13 chances to win a $20,000 cash prize, according to Nancy Keane, media relations for the grocery store chain.

Ziembicki won the $20,000 with a single online ticket. She said for every ticket she receives that is not a prize, she enters it online because that provides a second chance for her to win something.

“I’ve done it for the two years I’ve been here,” she said. “I won five dollars last year. This is a big step up.”

Ziembicki is a single mom who grew up in town and graduated from Boulder City High School. After graduation she moved away until two years ago, when she came back to live with her mother, Kim Ziembicki. Her mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and has been out of work since January.

“We’ve been helping each other out,” she said.

She said she plans to use the $20,000 cash prize to pay off some of her debt, go on a trip or two and save some money.

“I’m relieved,” she said. “It’s a big relief. … Mom has been out of work … so we’ve been pinching pennies.”

“This is helpful for Rebekah and for us. … I’m just so happy for her,” said Kim Ziembicki. “She can pay down her bills and feel more comfortable.”

In addition to taking care of her mother and 6-year-old daughter, Grace Merker, Rebekah Ziembicki works as a teacher at Christian Center Day Care and takes online classes at College of Southern Nevada.

“I’m eventually going to be a nurse,” she said.

On March 11, Boulder City’s Albertsons presented her with the cash, a grab bag of gifts and a cake during a short ceremony, which she described as a “whirlwind.”

Several managers from the chain were on hand for the presentation.

“It’s pretty cool (to be here) because this is such a great community,” said Justin Davis, district services manager.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Patti Diamond Chicken soup is filled with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients. It&#x2 ...
Ingredients give chicken soup healing properties
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Can chicken soup really boost your immunity? Or is that a myth? All my childhood memories of being under the weather include a big bowl of culinary comfort because my mother made a vat of chicken soup the moment anyone started to sniffle. Yours too?

Science Mom Science Mom, Jenny Ballif, and her husband, Serge, or Math Dad, have started a dail ...
Virus turns ‘Science Mom’ into viral sensation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An idea to help out a friend whose kids were stuck at home from school has turned into a viral sensation for Boulder City’s Science Mom Jenny Ballif.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tim Thomas, who works in the kitchen at the Senior ...
Center keeps seniors fed, checks on well-being
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For many of the community’s older residents, the Senior Center of Boulder City is a place of refuge. It feeds their souls with camaraderie and literally keeps them well-fed.

(Dave Maxwell) Saloons and taverns were an integral part of most mining towns, including those ...
Distilleries struck gold with Nevada miners
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Any mining town — be it for coal, gold, silver, salt, lead, zinc or whatever — from the earliest days of the community or when the mining began, had some form of alcoholic beverage. It was either fermented nearby or was already on site in the hands of one or more of the miners.

(Patti Diamond) This simple chili recipe uses items that are likely in your pantry. It can be u ...
Take stock of what’s on stock
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you had to stay in your home without leaving for 14 days, could you do so in comfort? That’s the question and it’s causing a lot of concern. The intention is to be prepared should you choose to not leave your house.

Auxiliary comes out swinging on hospital’s behalf
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to raising funds to support their cause, members of the auxiliary at Boulder City Hospital have come out swinging. Golf clubs.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Dasia Cobb pets Odie during Cops, K-9s and Coffee a ...
Seen on Scene: At Cops, K-9s and Coffee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Norma Vally) Early springlike weather has encouraged trees to begin blooming, causing a variet ...
Early blooms trigger allergies
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Be it higher than average rainfall or mild temperatures, it’s spring-ing early this year and weeds and blooms are abounding. Add these windy days of late, relentlessly swirling about the pollen, and we have a recipe for histamine hysteria. Complaints of sinus headaches, migraines, watery and itchy eyes, sneezing, even skin rashes and body aches have all come early this year.

(Patti Diamond) Leftover corned beef and cabbage find new life as the filling for pasties.
Pasties perfect for St. Paddy’s Day leftovers
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Next Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day, and if you’re like so many people, you’ll be wearing green, attempting an Irish brogue and enjoying a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner. I usually find I have leftovers, but not quite enough to make a full meal for the family. What’s a lass to do? Take a cue from classic Irish pub grub and make hand pies, or pasties, with the leftovers to make them go further.