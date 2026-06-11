Principals, PD see success with helmet law

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Boulder City Fire Department's Capt. Josh Barrone helps 7-year-old Lincoln Krueger with his new helmet this past school year. The city teamed with Clark County School District to distribute free bike helmets to all the city's public schools the same day the city's new helmet law went into effect.

So far, so good.

Last September, the city passed an ordinance making it mandatory for those 18 and under to wear helmets when on bicycles or the electric scooters and bikes, which are ever-increasing in popularity.

The timing coincided with the 2025-2026 school year, which just finished.

“I feel the new ordinance has been very successful - much more than I thought it would have been,” Boulder City Police Department’s Sgt. John Glenn recently told the Review. “We are seeing most juveniles complying with the ordinance.”

According to information from the city, “This code covers circumstances that are not addressed in state law. Boulder City’s ordinance is the strongest in Clark County, as it makes helmets mandatory for all minors on regular bicycles, in addition to e-bikes and e-scooters.”

In addition, the ordinance:

• Adds definitions for bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, roller skates, scooters and skateboards;

• Establishes a speed limit of 15 miles per hour for all devices operating on the sidewalk or multi-use path (with the exception of the River Mountains Loop Trail);

• Prohibits all motorized forms of transportation, including electric bicycles and scooters from being ridden upon recreational facilities in city parks such as grass, fields, playgrounds, or courts;

• Adds non-motorized scooters to our code, and prohibits their use on roadways, instead requiring their operation to occur on sidewalks or similar paths, and giving them the status of pedestrians while in crossing areas similar to individuals on roller skates or skateboards under our current code;

• Prohibits the use of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, skates, toy vehicles, scooters and skateboards on sidewalks or other paths contiguous and adjacent to the public access of buildings in use for commercial purposes.

Fines for violations are civil traffic infractions and are proposed at $150 for the first violation, $250 for the second, and $600 for the third and subsequent. The ordinance also clarifies that parents are financially responsible for tickets given to minors.

Glenn said for now, officers have been focused on education rather than writing tickets.

“The biggest violation that I see is when there are passengers on bikes and scooters who are not wearing helmets,” he said. “There are still a few juveniles still not wearing them or having the helmet hanging on their handlebars, but for the most part we are getting good compliance. As we go into summer, I am hopeful that the trend will continue. With more education I think we will see less and less of those issues.”

Principals seeing compliance

The four public school principals were asked what they saw this school year as far as helmet use.

Amy Wagner, Boulder City High School: “Overall, our students have done a good job adjusting to the city’s helmet law. Like any new expectation, it has taken some reminders and conversations early on, but we’ve seen students becoming more aware and intentional about helmet use when riding bikes and scooters to and from school.

“At Boulder City High School, student safety is always a priority, and we appreciate the partnership between families, the city, and law enforcement in helping reinforce the importance of making smart choices. While not a large number of our students ride regularly to campus, those who do have generally responded positively to the expectation.

“Ultimately, anything that helps keep our students safe is a worthwhile conversation for our community to have.”

Melanie Teemant, Garrett Junior High: “I supervise students leaving from the bike rack and they all have helmets. Unfortunately, I do see many school-age children around the city riding on scooters, e-bikes, and other bikes, without a helmet, but at Garrett they all typically leave wearing one and are reminded to have it if they aren’t.”

Jason Schrock, Martha P. King Elementary: “Compliance with the new helmet law has been very strong. I think that is due not only to students and families understanding the importance of the law, but also to the tremendous community support through helmet donations, bike rodeos, and education. It has really felt like a shared effort to keep students safe.”

Tracy Echeverria, Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary: “I’ve noticed the students at Mitchell wear their helmets. Many of them are with their parents during their commute to and from school.”

More about the ordinance is available at www.bcnv.org/bikesafety.