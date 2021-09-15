92°F
Community

Würst Festival returns

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 15, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
The 25th annual Wurst Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. This free annual event will feature grilled brats and other food as well as live and silent auctions and activities for kids.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy grilled brats, beer and a live auction in person at the 25th annual Würst Festival next weekend.

The Würst Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Bicentennial Park. It’s a day of fun for the whole family with a live and silent auction, kids’ zone, car show, beer garden, live music and food. It is organized by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was held virtually with a week-long online auction.

“All (the) money stays in Boulder City and is used for our Senior All Night Grad Party, youth leadership camps, sponsorships for floor hockey, softball and Boulder City school needs like the ChromeBook covers,” said Dawn Green, club president. “We support the needs of our youth and seniors.”

Green said this year’s silent auction will feature more than 150 items people can bid on including a variety of baskets, gift certificates, art work, jewelry, camping gear, flooring and electronics.

Additionally, the live auction will feature more than 50 items including Traeger grills, Yeti coolers, party packages, cars, scooter, trucks and a motor home.

The live auction, scheduled from 4-6 p.m., will also feature new City Manager Taylour Tedder as a guest auctioneer.

“Sunrise Rotary does so much for our youth — scholarships, the BCHS graduation all-night party — just wonderful things for our residents,” he said. “When I heard last year’s auction event was virtual because of the pandemic, I felt like this would be a perfect opportunity to join in a community event.”

Tedder said one of his priorities as city manager is to be active in the community and when he was asked to be a guest auctioneer he thought it would be a great way to do that.

“I enjoy talking and meeting with different residents so I’m looking forward to the event,” he added.

Green said this is the club’s only fundraiser and they hope to raise enough money “to make a difference in Boulder City lives.”

There will also be live music from Grammy winner Randy Hall from 1-3 p.m., a car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and entertainment with DJ Mike Pacini from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Additionally, food trucks will be on site if attendees want something other to eat than bratwurst.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
