Wurst Fest kicks off fall event season

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Rotarians Roger Hall and Doug Scheppmann help cook up ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Rotarians Roger Hall and Doug Scheppmann help cook up the starts of Wurst Fast Saturday.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo The Whiskey Brotherhood are returning to entertain the ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo The Whiskey Brotherhood are returning to entertain the crowd for nearly two hours with covers of many hits from the 1970s and 1980s.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Hundreds of vehicles are expected for this year's ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Hundreds of vehicles are expected for this year's car show in Wilbur Square.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
September 18, 2025 - 6:28 pm
 

For nearly three decades it kicks off a very busy event season in Boulder City; one that goes up into the holidays.

The 2025 Wurst Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 27, at Bicentennial Park. The popular event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is again being sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

“Everything is coming together for our 29th annual Wurst Festival,” said Doug Scheppmann, a longtime Rotarian. “I think we are going to make Boulder City proud by having another great event.

When asked what was new this year, Scheppmann was very honest.

“We have a tendency to stay with what works for us,” he said. “Last year we incorporated a basket raffle, which is returning this year. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward the Sunrise Rotary scholarship program for Boulder City graduates.”

Wurst Fest is centered around food, and lots of it. On average, Rotarians cook up roughly 4,000 sausages, hotdogs and the star of the show, brats. There will also be food trucks on hand. In addition, there will again be a car show with hundreds of vehicles of all ages. There will be live music, antique vendors and a lively auction of mostly donated items from golf packages to vehicles.

“I have always believed that after a long, hot summer people want to get out of the house and visit with their friends and neighbors,” Scheppmann said. “The Wurst Festival provides the opportunity for the community to come together for a good cause and enjoy an afternoon in the park. Additionally, all the proceeds from our event stay in Boulder City.”

As for the live auction, he added, “We are excited about our live auction this year. We are honored to have so many residents that support our auction with their very generous donations. We are going to have about 50 items to auction off.”

Included will be a 2001 BMW Z3 with only 55,000 miles on it, a 2012 GMC Arcadia, another e-bike, and a Yamaha motorcycle that was donated by the Purvines Racing team.

Boulder City’s Mike Pacini will be back again leading the entertainment along with the Whiskey Brotherhood, which provides free entertainment from 1-3:30 p.m. in the park.

For more information, visit bcsr.org/wurst-festival.

